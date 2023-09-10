‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Shares First Photo of Newborn, Explains His Unique Name

A new baby has joined the extended “Vanderpump Rules” family. Former star Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed their son, Messer, on September 7, 2023.

“MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches. We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him,” Schroeder shared in an Instagram post uploaded on September 9, 2023.

She later took to her Instagram Stories to share a bit more about her son’s arrival. “Went into labor right after we picked Hartford up from her first day of school,” Schroeder captioned another pic of her newborn son.

Schroeder and Clark also share 2-year-old daughter, Hartford.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Chose an Italian Name for Their Son

Schroeder and Clark’s son’s name is undoubtedly unique.

“‘Messer’ is an old (like during the renaissance type of old) Italian form of address which would be the equivalent of something like ‘signore,’ ‘sir,’ or ‘mister,'” Schroeder wrote on her Instagram Stories, explaining the name she and Clark chose for their son.

The former reality star and current podcast host formerly said that her son’s name was inspired by a street in New York but had a sort of Italian flair. Fans presume the street is “Mercer” which is located in Manhattan.

Dozens of fans — and a few of Schroeder’s “Vanderpump Rules” pals — reacted to the baby news in the comments section of Schroeder’s Instagram post.

“I’m so happy for y’all! I can’t wait to meet him!!!” wrote Schroeder’s best friend and Hartford’s Godmother, Katie Maloney.

“Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” read a message from Lala Kent.

Schroeder and Clark also received well wishes from Brittany Cartwright (who is married to Jax Taylor, Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend). The couples had a falling out but appear to be back on track, based on Cartwright’s comment.

“Aw congratulations guys,” she wrote.

“He’s perfect. Congrats!! Many blessings to you and your beautiful family,” one fan said.

“Yay!! So happy for you and your healthy boy,” another added.

Stassi Schroeder Announced Her Pregnancy in March

Schroeder took to Instagram in March 2023 to share that she and Clark were expecting their second child together.

“Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the post.

From there, she and Clark did a gender reveal at Rolf’s German Restaurant in New York City with the help of their good friends, Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue. They revealed that they were expecting a boy on an episode of their Patreon podcast called “The Good, The Bad, and The Baby.”

“I felt it. It was a vibe. I don’t know how to f****** explain it,” Schroeder said, saying that she had a gut feeling that she was going to have a boy. A short while later, Schroeder was spotted wearing a necklace with two letters on it; an “H” for Hartford,” and an “M,” which we now know stands for Messer.

After sharing the photo, which was posted on her Instagram Stories, Schroeder joked that it didn’t stand for Harry and Meghan, referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

