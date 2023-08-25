Louie Ruelas Criticized for Latest Comments About Teresa Giudice

Louie Ruelas is getting some backlash on social media after he posted a tribute to his wife, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Teresa Giudice.

“Today, I want to take a moment to celebrate my loving wife Teresa. She is not only my partner in life but also a true trendsetter, an inspiration to countless women across America and Mother to her 4 beautiful daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania & Audriana & two handsome stepsons,” Ruelas captioned an Instagram post on August 22, 2023.

“Everyday I get to witness her infectious way of loving others, your amazing bond with our kids & the countless messages received from women who look up to you, expressing their admiration and gratitude for being an inspiration in their lives. It fills my heart with immense pride to see the impact you have and continue to make,” his caption continued.

“To my extraordinary wife I thank you for being an extraordinary role model, a leader who fearlessly breaks down barriers. Your influence resonates far beyond our home, and I couldn’t be more proud to stand by your side as you inspire women across America,” he added.

Ruelas and Giudice celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in August 2023. And while he has been known to share posts showing the love he has for his wife, this one seemed to hit people differently. Many people found themselves upset by the post and didn’t hold back when it came to letting Ruelas know.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Criticized Louie Ruelas for His Post

It didn’t take long for fans to react to Ruelas’ post about his wife. While a few people loved to see his support for her, dozens more commented negatively, criticizing him for sharing those thoughts on social media. And, of course, quite a few people disagreed with his take.

“I must be missing something…how exactly is Tre an inspiration?” one person wrote.

“Wait… if she’s that great, why are you posting a clearly edited picture of her?” someone else asked.

“She is neither a trendsetter or an inspiration. She sends a horrible message to her girls & young girls everywhere, with all her plastic surgery & fakeness, not to mention her criminal behavior,” a third comment read.

“An inspiration to women? What are you talking about? She’s the red flag to watch out for,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Teresa Giudice Thanked Louie Ruelas for His Post

While many people may have disagreed with Ruelas’ sentiment, Giudice thought it was very sweet and commented such.

“I Lovvvvvve you so nuch thank you for coming into my life and for being you,” she wrote.

Giudice’s on-again pal, former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita, also commented on the post, simply writing, “beautiful.”

Giudice and Ruelas have been filming the new season of RHONJ with the rest of the season 13 cast, including Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and brother, Joe Gorga. The family has been at odds for more than one year and fans are really curious to see how things are going to play out with cameras picking back up.

Bravo has not revealed when season 14 of the show is set to premiere, but it likely won’t be until December 2023 or January 2024.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Says She’s ‘Sure’ Andy Cohen Is Mad at Her