Stassi Schroeder Responds to Gypsy Rose Blanchard Allegedly Being Her Cousin

“Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder responded to genealogist Dr. Adina Newman’s claim that she and Gypsy Rose Blanchard are distant cousins. Today reported that Blanchard is “a child abuse victim who was convicted of killing her mother,” Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard in 2016.

Page Six reported that Newman, who goes by myfamilygenie on Instagram, uploaded a lengthy post on the social media platform where she detailed looking into Blanchard’s family line. In the caption of the post, the genealogist stated that she “focused on [Blanchard’s] maternal side,” and noticed she had Cajun and Acadian ancestry. She also stated that she “started to see some family names from [Schroeder’s] paternal grandmother’s side that go back to Acadia.” As fans are aware, Schroeder is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Still digging because Gypsy Rose and Stassi are related distantly in a bazillion different ways (Arseneauxs, Herbert’s, and Dugases to name a few), but the closest I’ve found so far is through Antoine Bourg (c.1609-c.1687) and Antoinette Landry (c.1618-c.1693), progenitors of the Bourg line in Acadia. Stassi and Gypsy Rose are at minimum 11th cousins,” continued Newman.

The genealogist also stated, “Stassi is 10th cousins once removed with Dee Dee.”

Schroeder flocked to the post’s comments section to share her thoughts on the matter.

“Omg I’m unwell 😂😂😂💀💀💀🪦🪦🪦,” wrote the former “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

The genealogist replied to Schroeder and seemed to reference her appreciation for true crime.

“@stassischroeder I love this for you ❤️,” wrote Newman.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has a Large Social Media Following

According to People magazine, Blanchard, who “was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center” in late December 2023, amassed a following of 6 million Instagram users. While speaking to the publication in December 2023, the 32-year-old shared she is pleased to have a significant social media following.

“I feel like I have been blessed with a platform and the ability to possibly create change, and that is what I’m trying to do,” stated the Louisiana native.

Blanchard will often post pictures and videos on her social media accounts. For instance, on December 31, 2023, she shared she wanted her TikTok followers to have a “Happy New Year’s Eve.” She shared she was celebrating the holiday with members of her family and her husband, Ryan Anderson.

“We’re looking to ring in the new year together. It’s going to be really awesome to have some family time after so long,” said Blanchard while filming her video.

Stassi Schroeder Discussed Growing Up in New Orleans in December 2023

Schroeder spoke about growing up in New Orleans during a December 2023 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi.” The mother of two stated that she and her childhood friends had an appreciation for the city’s spiritual side.

“My 12th birthday, I did the French Quarter ghost tour with all my friends. And we would go hang out in the cemeteries just ’cause — I don’t know, we just did,” said Schroeder.

She also shared she is a fan of the French restaurant Galatoire’s, located on Bourbon Street. The Bravo alum stated, however, that the establishment’s popularity has decreased in recent years.

“It used to be this place where you had to have a tie and coat. I’m sure you still have to have a tie and a coat. But no one wants to go there anymore. It was a tradition in my family to go there all the time. No one wants to go there because it’s so unsafe,” said the “Next Level Basic” author.

She also stated that she is concerned the restaurant will “die out.”