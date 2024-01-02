Jax Taylor Clears Up His Claim Brittany Cartwright Had a Stroke

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor has cleared up his claim that his wife, Brittany Cartwright had a stroke.

Reality Blurb reported that Taylor, who wed Cartwright in 2019, stated that his wife “had a small stroke” during “House of Villains” season 1, episode 10. While recording the December 28 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by Cartwright, Taylor stated that he misunderstood the situation and his wife did not have a stroke. He explained that “after [he] was voted off” from the E! competition series, his manager informed him that his wife was “in the hospital” after collapsing.

“We didn’t know what it was. The doctors didn’t really know what it was. But it was stroke-like symptoms … I obviously didn’t mean it, but it’s what it resembles. So I apologize,” stated Taylor.

Cartwright interjected that her husband claimed she had a stroke “without being sure of the facts.” She also shared details about the frightening experience. She explained that her “whole right side of [her] body went completely numb,” causing her to have difficulty walking. The 34-year-old also noted that she “was by [herself]” with her 2-year-old son, Cruz, while “Jax was filming ‘House of Villains.’” She stated that she went to the hospital and after several tests, “they never really knew exactly what was wrong with [her].”

“It could’ve been stress-induced. It could’ve been a pinched nerve in my spine,” said Cartwright. “I mean I have no idea, but I haven’t felt that sensation since. And of course, I was keeping up with the doctors.”

She also stated, however, that a stroke was “rule out” after “[her] brain scan came back clean.”

“I’m completely fine now,” shared Cartwright.

Taylor also explained why he thought his wife had a stroke.

“I apologize. I shouldn’t have said that. But it was a scary time. I didn’t know. We were panicking and I was googling and looking it all up. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, these are the signs of a stroke.’ Again, I didn’t know that. I’m not a doctor,” said Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Opened Up About Her Son’s Speech Delays

Taylor and Cartwright welcomed their first child, Cruz, in April 2021. According to Us Weekly, Cartwright opened up about raising their 2-year-old son in a November 2023 episode of “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany.” The Kentucky native shared that her son has been experiencing some speech delays and has been attending speech therapy.

“I really want him to be able to talk to me and tell me what he wants and his feelings. We are just not there yet and I can’t wait until the day he looks at me and says, ‘I love you.’ Oh, my God, I’m going to cry,” said Cartwright. “You just want things to be so perfect for your kids and I think that it’s just hard whenever you can’t fix something right away.”

She shared that her son “is doing so good with his speech therapy” and will be “starting school in January” 2024. The mother of one also stated that she and her husband “are very lucky that he is happy and healthy.”

“He is so smart, so strong and the happiest little boy. We are so lucky and so blessed with that, because I know that there’s so many issues and harder things people have to deal with and my heart goes out to them,” stated the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Brittany Cartwright Shared Her Plans on Having Another Child

During a November 2023 appearance on former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Cartwright shared that she and her husband were actively trying to have another child.

“It’s just been not happening yet for us. But fingers crossed,” said Cartwright.

The mother of one also shared she would like to have a daughter.

“I would love to have a girl if I’m being 100 percent honest. Because I do have a boy,” said the reality television star.