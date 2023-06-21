Stassi Schroeder Says Former Co-Stars Hurt Her: ‘I Can’t Trust Them Anymore’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from the series in 2020, gave an update on her relationship with her former co-star and ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor, on the June 20 episode of the “Toast” podcast, hosted by Claudia Oshry. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that she feels hurt by Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright because of the situation surrounding the couple not going to her May 2022 Italian wedding.

While recording the June 20 podcast episode, Oshry mentioned that Taylor appeared on the June 9 “Toast” episode, where he discussed his estrangement from Schroeder. She referenced that he stated that he could not go to the wedding because he and Cartwright were unable to get their son, Cruz, his passport. He also said he was concerned about “getting stuck in Italy” because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Taylor stated that the “Next Level Basic” author was upset with him because he did not give her enough notice about him not going to her wedding.

Schroeder responded to Taylor’s comments and stated that she did not believe he said “anything bad” while recording the podcast. She asserted, however, that “he just didn’t say the truth.” She said that she and Clark took issue with Taylor and Cartwright because they informed a mutual friend that they were not coming to their wedding. She explained she was upset about the situation because she had a small ceremony and would have liked to include other people.

“It’s the fact that me and Beau had texted him and Brittany weeks prior, saying ‘we hear you’re talking a little s*** about how you are not going to be coming to our wedding which is interesting because you RSVP’d and you are some of our closest friends so what the f*** is that,’” said Schroeder. “They denied and denied. I gave them the opportunity to back out and they didn’t and the day I left for the airport to fly to Italy, I got a text from Brittany, so, like, that feels way more hurtful.”

Schroeder suggested that she is not interested in reconciling with Taylor and Cartwright. She stated that while she is “over” the situation, she does not “have to go be besties with people again.” She clarified that she does “miss them at times” and will look at their social media post.

“I follow them still [on social media] and see what they’re up to in their lives. And Cruz is so cute and all of that. But, like, they hurt me, they really did and it feels like I don’t — I can’t trust them anymore,” said the “Off with My Head” author.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Their Falling Out With Stassi Schroeder

During a joint March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor and Cartwright spoke about their falling out with Schroeder and Clark. Cartwright stated that she and her husband “took too long to get Cruz’s passport and then it took forever to come in” before their wedding. She also said that her mother, Sherri Cartwright, was unable to watch their son because “one of her close friends had a loss in the family.”

Taylor acknowledged that he “made the mistake of texting Beau’s best friend and saying, ‘Hey listen, I don’t think I’m gonna be able to make this’” before notifying Clark that he would not be attending the wedding.

“I should have just went right to Beau because I thought maybe I could ask his friend, ‘How do you think I should handle this?’ It’s one of those things where we would have went … I hope one day they can forgive us,” stated the father of one.

Jax Taylor Stated He Had to Apologize to His Former Castmates

Taylor, who exited “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, mentioned his issues with Schroeder during the May 16 episode of comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.” He suggested he was interested in rejoining the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. He noted, however, that he has had to mend his friendships with several “Vanderpump Rules” stars following his departure.

“I had to repair a lot of damage I have done over the years. And I’m finally at a place where I’m 95 percent there. There’s still a couple people I need to smooth over a little bit – Stassi, Beau,” said Taylor with a laugh.