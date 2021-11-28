Is Stassi Schroeder Already Pregnant With Her Second Baby?

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark welcomed their first child back in January. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star and her husband waited two weeks before introducing baby Hartford to the world.

“Beau [and] I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her,” Stassi captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Hartford is 11-months-old, and while it seems as though Stassi and Beau want to have more kids, they haven’t really talked much about the timeline. Based on their social media posts, it’s clear that Stassi and Beau are really enjoying this first year with their baby girl, but will another Schroeder-Clark baby be on the way sooner rather than later? They’ve been sharing a lot of Hartford’s firsts and all of her big milestones on social media, but, so far, there hasn’t been any kind of second pregnancy news to share.

Fans Heard Stassi Mention ‘Two Babies’ & Rumors Started Flying

Stassi and Beau celebrated baby’s first Thanksgiving in 2021. The happy parents were fairly active on social media throughout the week, sharing various pictures of their holiday festivities with baby Hartford — but there was something that caught the attention of some fans.

In Beau’s Instagram Stories, Stassi could be heard in the background saying something about there being “two babies” next Thanksgiving. Some fans immediately wondered if that meant that she and Beau would be welcoming their second child in 2022.

“Anyone hear Stassi’s voice in Beau’s IG talking about there being 2 babies next year?” one Redditor pointed out in a new thread on the platform.

“I can see her having them close in age, honestly,” added another.

“I’m guessing Stassi is planning to have baby #2 sooner than later,” a third person wrote.

Stassi’s Sister-in-Law Is Pregnant

As it turns out, there’s an explanation for the comment. Stassi’s brother, Hunter Schroeder, and his wife are expecting a baby — which would explain having two babies in the family next year.

“Her [brother’s] wife is pregnant,” one helpful Redditor pointed out, clearing up any confusion.

“Her sister in law [is] pregnant,” another Redditor confirmed.

This isn’t the first time that fans thought that Stassi and Beau were expecting their second child together, either. Back in July 2021, an Instagram photo of the two staring at their phones looking confused sent fans into a tailspin.

“There’s a lot to unpack here,” Stassi captioned the snap. Several fans immediately thought that Stassi and Beau were going to make a big announcement about another pregnancy. “Are you pregnant again??” one person wrote. “Definitely another baby,” another comment read.

Stassi was quick to dispel any and all rumors. “Holy comments,” she wrote. “Not pregnant. Beau’s just old,” she added.

