Pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Poses Nude: PHOTOS

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder had a photoshoot during her second pregnancy, showing off her growing baby bump.

“Manifesting a well-adjusted mama’s boy,” she captioned an Instagram post on June 12, 2023. Schroeder posed completely nude in the photos, covering her top half with her hands in the various shots.

Schroeder wore natural makeup and had her hair up in a messy bun as she smiled and laughed for the camera with her pregnant belly the clear focus. Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are expecting a baby boy in a few more months. They announced the news in an Instagram post back in March 2023.

“Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” Schroeder captioned a post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many People Reacted to Stassi Schroeder’s Maternity Photoshoot & Some Praised Her for Not Editing Out Her Breast Lift Scars

Schroeder’s Instagram post garnered dozens of comments, some from friends and others from fans. Overall, the feedback was positive.

“I love how natural these shots are. You are stunning,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“Is it weird to frame these and hang them over my bed?” asked Schroeder’s best pal Taylor Strecker.

“Who thought stasis would end up as the normal well adjusted happy one. You go girl I’m so happy for you, perfect family,” read a fan comment.

Meanwhile, some other Instagram users noticed that Schroeder didn’t try to hide or edit out the scar she has from a previous breast lift and they praised her for it.

“Thank you for normalizing scars for all of us reduction girlies,” someone said.

Schroeder underwent a breast reduction and lift in November 2015, according to People magazine. The former reality star opened up about a photoshoot that she did after her surgery in which she asked for her scars not to be edited out.

“I was like ‘Don’t edit out my scars.’ They’re awesome. I like being myself and I feel that everyone should embrace themselves. It’s a scar! Scars are pretty! It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that where it’s something to not be ashamed of,” she told the outlet.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are Excited to Be Having a Boy

Schroeder and Clark are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Hartford. They both seem over-the-moon to be having a baby boy, which is something that Schroeder says she felt from the beginning of her pregnancy.

“I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” Schroeder said on an episode of “The Good, The Bad, and The Baby” podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe,” she added.

Schroeder and Clark tied the knot in October 2020 in California, having to change their original wedding plans due to the pandemic. In May 2022, the traveled to Italy with a small group of friends for their wedding.

“Our first wedding anniversary. @thegoodthebadthebogie I freakin’ love you. You make me so happy. I seriously nailed my wedding look,” Schroeder captioned some wedding photos on Instagram on May 12, 2023.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Feud May Soon Be Buried