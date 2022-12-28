Stassi Schroeder Reveals Why She Relates to Meghan Markle

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder revealed she relates to Meghan Markle during a December 2022 appearance on her former co-star, Katie Maloney’s podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me.”

While recording the podcast episode, Schroeder and Maloney discussed Markle’s Netflix documentary series, “Harry & Meghan.” The “Next Level Basic” author explained she believes she received similar scrutiny to Markle on a “really small scale” following her exit as a Bravo star in 2020. According to Page Six, Schroeder and her castmate, Kristen Doute, did not have their contracts renewed following season 8 because of the backlash they received “for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

“When [Markle] was talking about those paparazzi photos and Harry had to text her and be like ‘hey can you not talk to the paparazzi and smile like now they are writing stories saying that you love the attention and that’s why you are doing this.’ I’m like oh my god, this brings me back to like two years ago, 2020, almost three years ago, when there was paparazzi out,” stated the mother of one.

Schroeder claimed that she would receive criticism after her firing depending on how she looked in the paparazzi pictures.

“If there was a photo taken of me and I was smiling, people were like ‘she has no shame, she doesn’t care, she isn’t sorry for anything.’ But if there was a photo of me where I looked sad, people would be like ‘look at her playing the victim, are we supposed to feel sorry for her?’ It’s like you can’t win either way so what do we do?” said the former Bravo star.

Stassi Schroeder Shared She Believes Reality Stars Are Similar to Members of the Royal Family

In the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast episode, Schroeder shared that she believed reality television personalities are similar to members of the royal family as they are sometimes unable to clear up information. She explained there were times she could not publicly discuss aspects of her personal life due to her “Vanderpump Rules” contract.

“The season’s wrapped, you’re not allowed to talk about anything that is gone on and then all these narratives start being spun out on social media or anywhere it’s getting picked up,” stated the 34-year-old. “And you’re like that’s not what really happened but you are contracted so you can’t tell your truth but if you do tell your truth, then sometimes you just look like a f**** crazy liar… so I’m like forced to be quiet and be silent and not comment and it sucks.”

Stassi Schroeder Revealed She Once Thought Meghan Markle Seemed ‘Kind of Phony’

Schroeder shared her thoughts about Markle during a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi.” She explained that while she had been a long-time fan of the “Suits” actress, she had once viewed her as “kind of phony.” The former Bravo star shared that her opinion of Markle changed after she watched “Harry & Meghan.”

“After watching this documentary, I think that maybe she is just that, I think that she is just perfect like that,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” alum. “I think that she probably like is a really like healthy person that like never gets like too f**** up when they drink, always remembers to do a face mask before bed, probably wears like silk pajamas, never like wakes up in the middle of the night and is like ‘ugh, I need a Xanax.’”

