Scheana Shay Gives an Update on Her Relationship With Stassi Schroeder

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay gave an update on her relationship with her former castmate Stassi Schroeder, who exited the Bravo series in 2020. While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her husband Brock Davies, Shay replied to a fan who inquired why her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, no longer goes on playdates with Schroeder’s child, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

The “Good as Gold” singer noted she is not close with Schroeder. Davies explained that he would consider the “Next Level Basic” author his wife’s acquaintance, as opposed to her friend.

“The lines have been drawn and there’s no need to be like ‘Why aren’t you guys best friends?’ Because we’ve all got different interests,” explained the former professional rugby player.

Shay also shared that she and her family have not “been invited” to spend time with her former castmate and her daughter. She noted that they did interact at Pandora Vanderpump Sabo’s son, Theodore’s first birthday party in November 2022. The Bravo star then suggested that she has had difficulty maintaining a relationship with Schroeder, as the “Off with My Head” author has issues with some of her friends.

“When other people who I’m close with are on the outs with those people, it’s just – it makes it a little more difficult,” said the reality television personality.

Shay clarified that she has “nothing but love for that family.” Davies chimed in that they would allow Summer to spend time with Hartford if the opportunity arose.

Shay also noted that Summer often goes on playdates with Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz, and Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean.

“Being friends with Lala, being friends with Brittany, having the kids together, it’s just easy and it works and I love having them together, I just think the more time Summer gets with kids her age the better,” said the “Jonas” actress.

Stassi Schroeder Shares She Has Stopped Being Friends With People Who Do Not ‘Bring Joy or Happiness’ to Her Life

In a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” Schroeder shared that she has decided to not “hang around people” that “don’t bring joy or happiness.” She also noted that she has stopped spending time with an unnamed individual who has spoken publicly about her on podcasts.

“Why do I need to go to hang out with somebody who like constantly s**** on me in other podcasts? Why do I have to do that? Why?” stated Schroeder. “Because people on Instagram are leaving comments being like ‘Why don’t you hang out with this person anymore?’ Because I don’t want to! Because this person doesn’t bring joy and this person is — I don’t know, we’ve outgrown each other and that’s allowed.”

Stassi Schroeder Revealed She Is Looking Forward to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

According to Page Six, Schroeder’s “Vanderpump Rules” contract was not renewed following season 8 because she “call[ed] the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member.” While recording a January 2023 episode of “Straight Up With Stassi,” the 34-year-old shared she was “look[ing] forward” to the show’s tenth season, which will premiere on February 8, 2023.

“Now so much time has passed and I’m like I’m looking forward to watching it, it’s f***** weird like if you would have told me that almost three years ago that you’re not going to be in it, but you’re going to look forward to watching it, so weird,” said the former Bravo personality.