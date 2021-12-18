PHOTOS: Stassi Schroeder Looks Unrecognizable in Family Photoshoot

Stassi Schroeder’s sparked quite a reaction with her latest photoshoot. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star posed with her husband, Beau Clark, and their baby daughter Hartford, for a “renaissance”, themed photoshoot just in time for the holidays.

In the pics, Stassi, 33, wore an off-shoulder white dress and thigh-high black boots, while Beau went sockless with short pants and a matching jacket. The couple’s daughter wore a billowy white dress with a ruffled front as she made a serious face at the camera.

In other photos shared on Instagram, Stassi showed off her legs in black mini-shorts while Hartford donned a sheer-sleeved and equally puffy romper from Petite Maison Kids.

Some Fans Felt Stassi Looked Unrecognizable in the Pics

After Stassi shared the photos on her Instagram page, fans reacted. Some zeroed in on the former SURvers heavily made up and contoured face. While most commenters raved about the photos and told Stassi she was stunning, others thought she looked unrecognizable.

“You and the fam look amazing but something’s going on with the edits,” one follower wrote to Stassi. “Doesn’t really look like your face.”

“Stassi it does not look like you in these photos,” another agreed.

“First glance you looked like Lala!” another fan told Stassi, referencing her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Lala Kent.

Stassi’s different look appears to be the result of heavy contouring with makeup and not the result of any type of plastic surgery. In the past, she has admitted to getting a chin implant after her parents gifted her with the surgery for her high school graduation, according to TooFab. She has also been getting Botox since she was 23-years-old.

“I’ve always done it conservatively, and I have it down to a science,” she told People of her Botox use in 2019. “I know exactly how much I like to get, where I like to get it, and I always tell my doctor, ‘You know, I need to have some expression.’ I like people to see how I’m feeling. I’m on reality TV: If I’m angry, people need to know it.”

Stassi Was Criticized for Putting Hartford in an Old-Fashioned Dress

While she has her Botox injections down to a science, some fans think Stassi needs to be schooled on how to dress her daughter. In response to the photoshoot, some followers revealed they were not “feeling” Hartford’s outfits.

“Beautiful family but sisss you put that sweet baby in a Mayflower get up, that’ll be her version of 90s bowl cuts,” one fan cracked on Instagram.

“Does she always have to look like she’s Amish?” another asked of the baby.

“No diss but not feeling [Hartford’s] outfit,” another wrote.

“She looks like a 1920s baby they imported to sit on your lap,” another chimed in.

“She looks ridiculous,” another commenter wrote of Hartford. “Let her be a baby, not a prop.”

Others felt Hartford’s outfit resembled something from the “IT” horror movies.

“The baby outfit is giving Pennywise [vibes],” one commenter wrote, in reference to the film’s terrifying clown.

“All I see is the movie IT (outfits),” another agreed. “I just want to photoshop a red balloon in the picture.”

