Fans Have Mixed Reactions to ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Teaser

The trailer for the upcoming season of “Summer House” dropped on Thursday on the heels of the “Winter House” season 2 finale and fans had mixed reactions to it.

The brief clip began with the text announcing that “the seasons are changing!” It then cut to “Winter House” season 2 star Kory Keefer and a blonde woman walking up to the house as Keefer asked, “Are we the last ones to show up?”

The teaser showed several clips of the cast hiding in one of the rooms of the house as the two entered, including OG Kyle Cooke. Cooke said, “I think Chris is going to blow it,” likely in reference to one of the new cast members. There were also shots of Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard hiding behind curtains and Paige DeSorbo hiding behind a bed.

After the new arrivals were greeted with the surprise, Keefer jumped on the bed and Carl Radke exclaimed that it looked like Keefer “broke the bed.” The 15-second teaser ended with the announcement of a “new season coming soon” on Bravo.

“Summer House” season 7 doesn’t have a premiere date yet but the majority of the past seasons have premiered either in January or February. Season 6 premiered on January 17, 2022.

Three Male Cast Members Announced Their Exits From the Show After Season 6, Including Luke Gulbranson

There has been speculation over the cast of the newest season, with Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach all leaving the show, Us Weekly reported.

The other cast members are all set to return, and Hubbard indicated to the publication that there are three newcomers. She said they were all “so fun, so wild” and she thought they were a great casting decision.

One of the season’s storylines will likely revolve around Hubbard and Radke’s new relationship as well as Radke’s proposal to Hubbard, which was captured on camera for the show, according to Bravo TV.

Fans Reacted to Kory Keefer’s Inclusion in the ‘Summer House’ Preview When It Aired, With Many Sharing Their Disappointment

Many fans sounded off on the teaser clip when it aired after the “Winter House” season 2 finale, with a lot of complaints about Keefer’s presence in the Hamptons. While some people didn’t want to see Keefer on another show, others expressed their annoyance that he isn’t a New Yorker and “Summer House” is a show about a group of friends who live and work in New York City and spend their weekends in the Hamptons.

In one Reddit thread, someone wrote, “Kory is on Summer House?! Have we not suffered enough with Winter House.” Another said, “Ew. Are you serious? Why! Summer House is supposed to be about New Yorkers who go out east during the summer. He doesn’t even live in NY.”

One commenter said, “Kory will be on summer house all summer?? Noooo.” Someone else wrote, “please tell me they did not just show Kory on summer house.” Another comment stated, “i’m going to need josh flagg’s dry sarcasm to get me through my sadness of kory being on summer house.”

