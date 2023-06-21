Thomas Ravenel Shares Rare Photos With Kids Weeks After Polo Accident

Thomas Ravenel gave fans an update on Instagram.

The former “Southern Charm” star shared a Father’s Day post that featured photos of Kensie and Saint, his two children from his relationship with his former co-star Kathryn Dennis, as he sent them off for a summertime tradition.

Thomas Ravenel Shared Pics of His Smiling Kids Headed Off to Summer Camp

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on June 18, 2023, Ravenel posed with his 8-year-old daughter, Kensie, in front of a camp bunkhouse. Other photos featured Saint, 6, looking sitting on the bottom of a bunk bed. There was also a clip of the excited children meeting camp counselors as they talked about what team they would be on.

“Enjoyed taking Kensie and Saint to camp today!” Ravenel captioned the post. The South Carolina native’s camp post came a few days after he posted a photo of a church in Maine and wrote, “Bringing Kensie and Saint up here for camp! So beautiful!”

In the comment section, followers wished Ravenel a happy Father’s Day, with many praising him for being such a great dad. Ravenel also shares a toddler son, Jonathan Jackson, with his ex Heather Mascoe.

A few commenters did question the tradition of summer camp, but Dennis’s sister-in-law, Natalie Dennis, revealed that the two kids were excited about camp.

“They have been sooo looking forward to this. I can’t wait to hear about all the fun they have. What a great Father’s Day gift for you to see the joy on their faces at camp. Happy Fathers Day!!” Natalie wrote to Ravenel. Natalie Dennis is the wife of Kathryn’s brother, Luke Dennis and is like a “sister” to the “Southern Charm” star, per BravoTV.com.

Ravenel’s post came on the same day that Kathryn Dennis honored him on Instagram with a photo of him posing with Kensie and Saint. Dennis wrote that she was “grateful” for her ex and their relationship as co-parents. The exes have gone through a difficult custody battle, so many fans were surprised by Dennis’ heartfelt post.

“Conflict is something I’ve tried to shield the children from,” Ravenel told People of the “constant disagreements and arguments” he had while with Dennis. “[It] was creating a negative energy that was unhealthy for the children. It was a children-first decision,” he added of the split. “We had to put the children first.”

In May 2023, Ravenel told All About The Tea that he was granted permanent sole custody of Kensie and Saint.

Thomas Ravenel Broke Multiple Bones & Punctured His Lungs in a Recent Polo Accident

Ravenel, 60, appeared to be healthy and in good spirits as he sent his kids off to camp. It was just a few weeks prior that he revealed that he suffered severe injuries in a polo accident.

In an Instagram post in early June 2023, Ravenel told fans that he spent four days in the hospital after breaking seven bones and puncturing his lungs while playing polo. “Broke 6 ribs and my clavicle. Also, punctured my lungs,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ravenel also revealed that he would have a recovery period of seven weeks before he can return to the polo field.

