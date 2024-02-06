Tom Sandoval Discusses His New Project Amid Ariana Madix’s Broadway Debut

Ariana Madix is making headlines with her Broadway debut on January 29 as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” and her ex Tom Sandoval is also making his own moves in the entertainment industry.

The longtime “Vanderpump Rules” star will be appearing in a new Lifetime Movie Network thriller called “Tall, Dark and Dangerous.” The Valentine’s Day movie follows Alice (played by Jamie Bernadette) who meets the apparently perfect Chris on a dating app, but soon realizes that he’s stolen the identity of his former roommate Jason, played by Sandoval.

Sandoval told E! News that “It feels great” to get back into acting. “I did move out to L.A., like most people, to pursue acting and music. I was doing movies early on in my L.A. time and then obviously ‘Vanderpump Rules’ happened. That juggernaut completely shifted me into reality TV. So, now it’s really cool to come back and do something like this. Film with a camera in my face when the stakes aren’t so high and my life isn’t crumbling.”

In fact, he said he wouldn’t be “opposed” to doing more scripted roles in the future. “I really enjoyed it,” he added. “It was great, it was the perfect time. It was great to put my energy into something like I did with ‘Special Forces.’ Doing that was really nice to just focus on that.” Sandoval appeared in season 2 of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” in 2023.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tom Sandoval Also Spoke About Ariana Madix’s Broadway Debut

While Sandoval returned to the screen for his Lifetime role, Madix took to the stage for her Broadway debut on January 29. The “Vanderpump Rules” star and “Dancing With the Stars” finalist will be starring as Roxie Hart in the famous musical through March 24.

Sandoval said that hearing about Madix’s debut was reminding him of their relationship. “Honestly, thinking about it, it kind of brings me back,” he told E! News. “That was always her dream and I didn’t know if that was going to happen for her. I’d be really proud of her and would probably be emotional.”

The 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiered in Late January 2024

The start of 2024 has been busy for both Madix and Sandoval given their projects in addition to the season 11 premiere of “Vanderpump Rules.” On January 30, the hit Bravo show returned to air, premiering with Madix picking up the pieces of her life a few months after Sandoval’s affair scandal.

Viewers learned that the exes were still living together, though not interacting and communicating through an intermediary, as they tried to agree on what to do with the house. The episode also showed Madix with her new boyfriend Daniel Wai, a resident of New York City who she revealed she met a few weeks after the scandal.

As for Sandoval, he didn’t feature much in the premiere as he was in New Zealand filming “Special Forces,” and the season 11 premiere ended with a shot of him returning back to the house after his time away.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery