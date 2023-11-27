Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery

The “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury recently underwent a facelift and her husband Sergio Carrallo documented his emotional reaction to the procedure.

Carrallo, 29, posted a video on November 23 showing the process and his stress as his wife was in the hospital for hours. “This was probably one of the hardest moments of my life,” he captioned the vlog. “Seeing the person that you love with all your heart suffering and in pain how she was .. it was very hard.”

He explained that he’d been waiting in the car and it had been “hours” and he was “scared” but excited to see Stanbury, 47. “I left my wife inside. They didn’t allow me to go with her, so just waiting very stressed,” he explained. The video then cut to Carrallo walking into the hospital with the explanation that he hadn’t realized he was still recording the video. It showed him getting emotional and teary-eyed as he saw Stanbury covered in bandages and he said, “Oh my God.”

During their drive home, he broke down crying and told her he loved her. The RHODubai star couldn’t speak because of her facial bandages but held his hand and waved at the camera.

Sergio Carrallo Said He Was Initially Against Caroline Stanbury Getting the Procedure But Wanted to Be Supportive

Carrallo explained in the caption of his Instagram post that he was initially really against the surgery but was supportive of her decision to do it because the reality star “really wanted to do it.” He wrote, “I was there for her, supporting and helping her day to day. I am very proud of you and just seeing how happy you are with the result, it makes me very happy.”

Carrallo then joked, “You look absolutely beautiful @carolinestanbury the only problem, now [is] … I am the oldest in the relationship!” The couple has a nearly 19-year age difference.

Although Stanbury’s husband was reluctant for her to get a facelift, she posted the results on Instagram and said she was thankful. “NEW FACE, NEW ME ♥️ #happythanksgivng Thankful for a lot of things in my life! Day 14 th of the journey,” she posted on Instagram on November 24.

Despite those comments, Stanbury shared on her podcast “Uncut and Uncensored” that she was thinking about suing the surgeon. “There is no sign of my face in that face, which is petrifying,” she said. “The shape of my face is completely wrong for a human; the top half is wider than the bottom half, and my neck is too thick,” she explained. “I wanted to sue my doctor because when you slightly look at your face, everything is in the wrong place.”

Carrallo said, “There are two wives — the one last week and the wife this week. I don’t recognize her. It was the worst experience of my life. I was crying. I was trying to look for her and find my wife. Mentally and emotionally, I’ve been on the floor. No words can describe how much I’m suffering looking at my wife.”

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Caroline Stanbury’s New Look But a Couple of Real Housewives Stars Shared Their Support

Fans had mixed reactions to Stanbury’s new look as one person wrote, “New face, new teeth, new lips – barely recognizable.” Someone else said, “What happened to your face, not loving it.” Another wrote, “I’m not criticizing but just wonder about the mouth… I want a face lift but don’t want my mouth looking bigger.”

Some Bravo stars were supportive, however, with RHONY star Ramona Singer writing that Stanbury looked beautiful both before and after the surgery. RHONJ star Teresa Giudice commented on Carrallo’s post that the couple was amazing and they were lucky to have each other.

Stanbury will be returning to the screen on RHODubai season 2, although the series has yet to receive a premiere date. The show is expected to air in 2024, however, and a screening of the first episode took place at BravoCon 2023.

The show’s first season introduced viewers to Stanbury and Carrallo, who got married in 2021. Stanbury, a mother of three from her previous marriage, and Carrallo faced intense scrutiny and some criticism over their age gap during season 1 of the show.

