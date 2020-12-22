Are Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Being Sued?

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are being sued over their 2019 cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers. Author Alison Baker is suing the bartender duo on grounds of breach of contract over the book for an amount of money to be determined at trial, according to court documents obtained by E!

Baker is claiming she contacted Madix in February 2016 about working on a book together, and the two met up shortly after to talk more about the idea. Baker then pitched a book of cocktail recipes written from Madix’s perspective as a bartender at SUR, as reported by E!

Baker is arguing that Madix agreed to pay 45 percent of the advance and the royalties, in addition to giving her a co-author credit on the title page. As many Vanderpump Rules fans know, Madix’s boyfriend became a tad jealous when Madix’s book deal became more serious. After a few arguments, Madix and Sandoval decided to join forces and write the book together.

The author alleges that Sandoval became, “openly jealous” while she was working with Madix, according to documents obtained by E! Sandoval then suggested that the three of them create a separate full manuscript based off the existing concept that they would then self-publish. Baker adds that the plan was for the three of them to share profits equally.

Madix has allegedly failed to pay Baker the 45 percent of publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s advance, according to the documents obtained by E! She also claims that Fancy AF Cocktails infringes on the initial book concept that Baker came to Madix with. The documents additionally called Madix and Sandoval’s conduct, “willful, malicious and fraudulent,” per E!

Sandoval & Madix Have Responded to the Claims

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Madix and Sandoval’s book deal has been a story line on the show for a few seasons. Sandoval and Madix have responded to the lawsuit. “The allegations presented are false and frivolous,” Sandoval and Madix told E! News in a statement. “We will vigorously defend ourselves against these baseless claims.”

Sandoval and Madix are standing by their statement. Both bartenders have continued to promote Fancy AF Cocktails for the holidays. December 2019 marks one year since they published the book, and both stars have been posting about the book for a perfect holiday gift.

Madix and Sandoval even hosted a virtual holiday party, Fancy AF Cocktail Party: Holiday Edition on December 10. The virtual event featured some holiday cocktail inspiration as well as a cocktail recipe contest.

Sandoval Continues Working on Another Business Venture

Sandoval and Madix were working on their cocktail book together while Sandoval was also working on another business venture. He and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Schwartz worked on opening a new restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump called TomTom.

Fans watched as Sandoval and Schwartz attempted to learn the ins and outs of the restaurant and bar business with Vanderpump. Vanderpump first approached Sandoval and Schwartz at Schwartz’s wedding in 2016 to become business partners and open up a bar together.

After many challenges and arguments, TomTom opened its doors to the public in August 2018. Since its opening, TomTom has become a hot spot for many stars, including the Vanderpump Rules cast itself, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Jerry O’Connell, tons of influencers, and more.

