Is Katie Maloney-Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules Pregnant?

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will be in for a surprise. Both Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Lala Kent will be making an appearance on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during the newest episode on Wednesday, December 16. Both Maloney-Schwartz and Kent are originally from Utah.

Over the summer, the ladies of Vanderpump Rules had major baby fever. Stassi Schroeder announced her pregnancy in June, and Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all followed. For Katie Maloney-Schwartz, the baby train is coming, but she’s not pregnant at the moment. Maloney-Schwartz (unofficially) married longtime boyfriend Tom Schwartz in 2016.

Since the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Maloney-Schwartz has opened up about wanting to get pregnant. The 33-year-old You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host answered a few questions on her Instagram story in November, and a fan asked her, “Do you feel pressured to have kids now that all the other ladies are pregnant?”

“Honestly, no,” Maloney-Schwartz said, as recorded by Us Weekly. “Tom and I decided a while ago that we would start trying this past summer, which we have. It hasn’t happened for us yet. So, when the time is right for us. But in the meantime, I am having a lot of fun being along for the ride with my friends.”

She added, “Can we just stop asking people? Because it’s like, I would love to be pregnant, but I’m not. And so, like, sometimes seeing this question over and over is a little …” she said and trailed off.

Fans May Not Get to See VPR Babies Onscreen

Following the Vanderpump Rules stars on social media may be the only way fans will see the future babies. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright will all not be returning to the Bravo franchise.

The show itself may be officially over. The Bravo reality series has been cancelled, according to Tamara Tattles. Certain members of a Bravo team met via Zoom on Tuesday, December 1 to discuss the future of the show, as reported by Tamara Tattles. Bravo has not confirmed this news.

The cast members’ talent options were about to expire – having been six months since airing the final episode of the reunion – and Bravo has decided to not renew those contracts. The cast members have all been terminated and have a one-year non-compete agreement, according to Tamara Tattles.

Vanderpump Rules first premiered in 2013 and has had eight seasons since its debut. The Bravo reality show follows Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR waitresses, bartenders, busboys, and more. The attractive cast members never left a dull moment, with plenty of breakups, hookups, and fights.

After the rumor that the show was canceled broke, Andy Cohen said he’s excited for a shakeup on the show, according to Page Six. So, it didn’t sound like another season was off the table.

VPR Fans Want a Baby Spinoff

From the second Schroeder announced her pregnancy, fans have urged the leading ladies to start a Vanderpump Rules baby spinoff show. One user commented on Schroeder’s Instagram, “We all need the new series ‘from pump to bump!!'” Another chimed in, “Wish Stassi would get a show, missing not being able to see more of her journey as she becomes a mom.”

One fan added, “Time to blow Bravo the f*** off and take this amazing show elsewhere! I’m feeling robbed of this experience with you guys right now after the years that have built up to this amazingness!” Another fan offered a show idea, “Babybump Rules.”

