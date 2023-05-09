Tom Sandoval’s Ex Makes Bold Claim About Cheating

Tom Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend claimed that he cheated on Ariana Madix well before he was caught in a seven-month affair with Raquel Leviss.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute spoke out on the May 3, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” to reveal that she always suspected Sandoval cheated on Madix, but was still shocked by his relationship with Leviss.

But she also said that since the affair scandal broke, she’s heard a lot of new stories about Sandoval’s alleged infidelity.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristen Doute Claimed Tom Sandoval Cheated on Ariana Madix Other Times

Kristen Doute Says Tom Sandoval Has Cheated Multiple Times | WWHL Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute reveals that more women have come forward with Tom Sandoval cheating allegations since the news of Tom & Raquel’s affair broke. Kristen Doute also shares how it felt to return to the show post-affair, adding that Ariana Madix gave her her blessing. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sunday-Thursday:… 2023-05-04T02:17:52Z

Doute dated Sandoval for six years and their volatile relationship was documented in the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.” When he began dating Madix in 2013, Doute accused him of cheating on her with “Miami Girl” Annemarie Kunkel during a trip to Florida. Sandoval vehemently denied that he was unfaithful to his new girlfriend Madix after Doute brought “Miami Girl” to confront him at SUR , Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant where he worked as a bartender at the time.

A decade later, while speaking with host Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” Doute said of Sandoval, “He cheated in general, like, I thought that years ago.”

But she added that in the last few months, she has heard allegations of blatant infidelity.

“Since the Raquel news broke, I’ve heard multiple things now coming out of the woodwork,” Doute said. “No one that I know personally, but like when he and Schwartz specifically are doing, like, appearances together. … A friend of a friend hooked up with him.”

Over the past few years, Schwartz and Sandoval have traveled for multiple guest appearances for events in Atlantic City, Miami, and more cities, and Sandoval is also often on the road for gigs with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

Doute also wasn’t buying Sandoval’s claims that he tried to break up with Madix but that she refused to accept it.”It’s the same thing he said about me,” Doute said. “Be a man, if you want to break up, break up. Why can’t you say, ‘I’m sorry, I’m a trash human being?’ Then when you’re better, show it with your actions.”

Tom Sandoval Seemed to Hint That He Cheated on Ariana Madix Before He Hooked up With Raquel Leviss

Doute isn’t the only person who has claimed Sandoval is a serial cheater. In March 2023, Jax Taylor told “Watch What Happens Live” he wasn’t at all shocked by the scandal. “I was there during the Miami situation,” he said. “I was there the first week they started dating when this happened.”

“I was there. Not only in the Miami situation — and that was week one of their relationship by the way — but yeah, there’s been other times,” Taylor added,

Taylor also spoke out in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that same month. “I don’t wanna say I predicted it, but I predicted it,” he said of Sandoval’s cheating. “I mean, I’m just not surprised. He’s done this before and nobody believed me. It’s just not his first time.”

And in the “Vanderpump Rules” finale sneak peek trailer, Lala Kent’s comment, “You think this is the first time he’s been creepin’ around?” segues to a clip of Sandoval confessing to Scheana Shay, “There was one other time.”

