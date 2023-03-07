Tom Sandoval Made Joke Regarding Hooking Up With Castmate Before Cheating Reports

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Ariana Madix has split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval. TMZ reported on March 3, 2023, that Sandoval had been unfaithful in his relationship with Madix and had “allegedly cheated with costar Raquel Leviss.” As fans are aware, Leviss kissed Sandoval’s close friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, while filming the show’s tenth season, which premiered on February 8, 2023. According to Us Weekly, Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, was unhappy with his decision to kiss Leviss as they had agreed to only date outside their friend group.

In a February 2023 Us Weekly interview alongside Sandoval, Schwartz acknowledged that he had a “sort of very informal pact to not hook up with anyone from the group.” He suggested, however, that he believed Maloney should have had less of a reaction to his flirtatious friendship with Leviss, stating, “if the roles were reversed, it doesn’t matter who Katie hooks up with or did, or would’ve hooked up with.” His Schwartz and Sandy’s business partner then decided to joke that he had a fling with Maloney.

“Well, I have something to tell you,” teased Sandoval with a laugh. Schwartz responded with a smile and quipped, “I knew it.”

Katie Maloney Has Shown Her Support for Ariana Madix on Social Media

Katie Maloney has shown her support for Madix since reports circulated about her breakup. On March 6, 2023, Maloney uploaded two pictures that showed her posing with her castmate. In the first image, Madix and Maloney sat under a tree while flashing peace signs. The following image featured the pair walking arm in arm.

“You are going to thrive like you were always meant to!” read the caption of Maloney’s post.

Maloney also criticized Sandoval’s statement regarding the cheating reports. On March 4, Sandoval uploaded an Instagram post to comment on the matter. He asserted that he “fully understand[s] [and] deserve[s] [fans] anger & disappointment toward [him].” The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer also issued an apology to his Schwartz & Sandy’s partners, including Tom Schwartz, and their employees.

Maloney shared the statement in a March 4 Instagram Story and noted that Sandoval chose to not mention Madix.

“Where’s the mention of hurting Ariana?! No apologies to her?” wrote the 36-year-old.

Katie Maloney Shared That She & Ariana Madix Have a Location for Their Upcoming Restaurant

Maloney and Madix are in the process of opening a restaurant called Something About Her. The official Instagram account describes the upscale sandwich shop as “unapologetically feminine and undeniably delicious.”

Maloney shared some information about the restaurant while recording a February 2023 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” alum, Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” She suggested that the establishment will be in West Hollywood, California. The 36-year-old clarified that she and Madix are not close to opening Something About Her. She explained that “there are so many factors that go into it” before they can start serving customers.

“It’s not as simple as like picking out paint or tables and chairs, it’s like a lot of extra work, legal stuff that goes into it, licenses and entitlements,” explained Maloney.

The reality television star also shared the restaurant will not feel “trendy.”

“It feels like it’s kind of been there forever in a way,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.