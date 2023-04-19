The Surprising Person Who Knew That Tom Sandoval Was Cheating on Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s mom knew all about his affair with Raquel Leviss, according to a new report from TMZ.

Months before the “Vanderpump Rules” stars’ affair was made public, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner brought his mistress home to St. Louis – twice. The second trip resulted in an awkward meet-up with his mom at her Missouri home, the outlet reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval’s Mom Did Not Approve of His Relationship With Raquel Leviss

An inside source told TMZ that Sandoval brought Leviss to his Missouri hometown in January 2023, a full two months before his live-in girlfriend, Ariana Madix, found out about his affair. After a night out at a bar, Sandoval brought Leviss to his mom Terri Green’s house where she met her for the first time. The insider revealed that Green was polite to Leviss but was not okay with the situation. Her 39-year-old son later slept in her home in the same room as Leviss as weather conditions were bad and the two were forced to sleep over.

Sandoval was still in a relationship with Madix at the time of his hometown sleepover with Leviss. In an interview on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast on April 11, 2023, Sandoval revealed that while he was having problems with Madix, he struggled with breaking up with her. “What is the right time to end a nine-year relationship?” he said. The bar owner claimed he broke up with Madix on Valentine’s Day 2023—weeks after his overnighter with Leviss—but that Madix refused to accept the fact that he wanted to end their relationship.

Tom Sandoval’s Mom Originally Didn’t Want to Meet Raquel Leviss

The January trip was the second time Leviss traveled to St. Louis for Sandoval. In late December 2022, the former Miss Malibu USA was photographed posing with her secret boyfriend in front of the Apotheosis of Saint Louis, the famous statue which is located in front of the Saint Louis Art Museum.

A source told TMZ that Sandoval attempted to introduce Leviss to his family at that time but that they had “no interest” in meeting her and felt it was “inappropriate” for her to be in town with the bar owner.

While she didn’t meet her in person until January, Leviss could have crossed paths with Green months earlier at the Schwartz & Sandy’s soft opening party hosted by The Daily Mail. Sandoval’s mom was featured in a season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” episode set at the Franklin Village bar where she celebrated the launch of her son’s new business. According to BravoTV.com, Sandoval seemed to be seeking his mom’s approval and said he wanted to show her that he could be successful with his new business.

Sandoval appears to be close with his mom, but is unclear how she was in the know about his affair months before his own girlfriend found out about it. In 2015, the bar star posted a photo to Instagram after his mom retired as a firefighter. “My Mom: A Hero, an Example, and all around Bada***…. I couldn’t be more proud!” he wrote at the time.

In 2018, Madix mentioned Sandoval’s mom’s career as a firefighter while touring the haunted Queen Mary cruise ship during an episode of “Bravo After Hours,” as seen on BravoTV.com.

