VPR Star Says Tom Sandoval ‘Could Have Been’ Hooking Up With Raquel Leviss in 2021

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor shared his belief that Tom Sandoval’s romantic involvement with Raquel Leviss could have started before the summer of 2022. As fans are aware, Sandoval had a months-long affair with Leviss while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. While recording the May 16 episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, hosted by comedian Heather McDonald, Taylor suggested he thought it was “weird” Sandoval helped pay for James Kennedy’s $25,000 elaborate proposal to Leviss in May 2021. When Taylor stated he believed Sandoval gave Kennedy $10,000 for the engagement, McDonald replied, “I thought it was 20.”

“So you are paying $20,000 for somebody else’s proposal with a girl that you’re gonna initially – well you could have, probably were already hooking up with, let’s be honest. He could have been,” said Taylor.

McDonald noted that Sandoval and Leviss stated that their romantic involvement began in the summer of 2022. When she said that some fans believe the affair began “before that,” Taylor replied, “100 percent.”

Taylor also stated that he believes Sandoval may have helped with Kennedy’s proposal “to look good on TV.”

“This is Tom’s thing, his M.O. He does things to look good on TV. He did it for me, ‘Here’s this, here’s that.’ And if you do something wrong, he’s like look at all the things that Tom’s done for you. He uses this as a decoy. Like this is his M.O. He does things for other people, so he looks good in front of other people, but he’s not really a good person,” said Taylor.

Scheana Shay Shared That She Does Not Trust Tom Sandoval’s Motives

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay made similar comments about Sandoval in the March 31 episode of her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She shared that after she found out about Sandoval’s affair she began questioning his motives. She stated that she believed he “was just so generous and so kind” when they were friends. Shay stated, however, that she has been wondering if he was “just doing all of this because it was self-serving” and “made [him] look good.”

Sandoval appeared to address the mother of one’s comments during an April 2023 appearance on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.” He said he was upset some of his castmates publicly stated they believed he had ulterior motives when doing good deeds.

“They are using [the affair] to make it seem like everything, I have done for them, like all the favors, all the times I have stuck by them when nobody else would, to just make that out to be like that I’m a narcissist,” said Sandoval.

Scheana Shay Stated That She Has Been Questioning Raquel Leviss

While recording the May 12 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” with her guest comedian Michael Rapaport, Shay mentioned that she ended her friendship with Leviss after she found out she was romantically involved with Sandoval. She also noted that she has been “questioning” the former pageant queen’s ability to lie.

“How did I never see any of this? How did I believe all of this? How did you get away with as long as you did? And it’s like watching it back when I see the words coming out of her mouth and I’m looking in her eyes and it’s just like is there darkness? Is there anything? Is it a blank slate?” said Shay.