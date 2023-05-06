Fans Drag Tom Sandoval After He Makes a Change on Set

Tom Sandoval made a change to a song that he usually performs while on tour with his cover band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, and some fans think it was a dig toward Raquel Leviss.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star may have taken a step back from his roles at TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s, but he’s still traveling with his band and keeping up with the tour dates they have on tap. During a performance on May 4, 2023, Sandoval changed up the lyrics to “Stacy’s Mom,” and someone in the crowd shared a video of it on Instagram.

Fans have said that Sandoval is known to sing “Schwartzy’s mom” instead of “Stacy’s mom,” but the addition of “Raquel” is something new.

“Schwartzy can’t you see that Raquel is not for me,” Sandoval appears to sing, though some wonder if he actually said, “Schwartzy can’t you see that Raquel is hot for me,” which would be a call back to season 10 when both Toms ended up romantically linked to Leviss.

Viewers know that Leviss and Schwartz kissed a couple of times while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding but, evidently, she was also seeing Sandoval at that time.

Some Fans Think Tom Sandoval Was Throwing Shade at Raquel Leviss

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the video in the comments section of the post — and on other accounts that also shared the clip.

“So gross and so self absorbed this guy,” one comment read.

“Is he shading Raquel ?!” someone else asked on the video shared by another Instagram user.

“This makes him even worse! He used a woman more than a decade his junior to get out of a relationship and now is belittling her,” a third person wrote.

“Ha ha funny joke Sandoval. He really does not give a f over what he did,” another Instagram user weighed in.

Tom Sandoval Says He & Raquel Leviss Are ‘Good Friends’

Sandoval and Leviss had been having a lengthy affair that only recently came to light. The two had been secretly seeing one another behind the backs of all of their friends, including Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

The affair was outed in March 2023 after Madix found an inappropriate video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone during one of his shows. In the time since, the “Vanderpump Rules” cast has been speaking out about the affair on various podcasts and in interviews. They also all filmed the season 10 reunion together, which is said to have been explosive.

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Leviss have maintained that they aren’t actually seeing each other anymore. In his interview with Howie Mandel, for example, Sandoval said that he and Leviss were “really good friends” but “not putting any label on it.”

Leviss’ team has revealed that she entered a mental health treatment facility for counseling, according to Entertainment Tonight. And while Sandoval is trying to keep up with his scheduled appearances, Page Six reports that the band may be having trouble selling tickets as evidenced by their recent “buy one, get one,” deal.

