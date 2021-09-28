Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have come a long way since first joining the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013.

Their jobs at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant spawned lucrative careers for the duo. The Toms are doing so well that last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they donated $10,000 of their own money to laid-off wait staff at their spinoff bar, TomTom, according to Us Weekly.

Money does not seem to be a problem for the once struggling reality stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Schwartz and Sandoval are both very wealthy. Schwartz has an estimated net worth of $4 million, and Sandoval’s wealth clocks in at the same amount, the outlet noted.

Here’s how Schwartz and Sandoval made their fortunes:

1. Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Have Worked as Models

Before they were TV stars, Sandoval and Schwartz worked as models. Sandoval modeled for big brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch, and he even appeared in the 2002 music video for the Bon Jovi song “Misunderstood.”

Sandoval once said he has worked in every major market at 10 agencies across the United States, according to People.

Schwartz, who has modeled for Santorelli, Wesley, and more, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that it was Sandoval and their former co-star Jax Taylor who got him into modeling.

“One of them gave me their old books — a book is like your portfolio, you bring pictures around,” he told the outlet. “Jax and Tom would let me crash their castings… People don’t realize that they’ve actually both booked a ton of jobs and had fairly successful modeling careers. Those guys were instrumental in my transition into L.A. and also my entry into the business.”

2. They Both Have Acting Credits & Have Been Paid to Star on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For 8 Years

Sandoval and Schwartz are best known for their nine seasons on “Vanderpump Rules.” The two reportedly make between $10,000 and $25,000 per episode, according to In Touch Weekly. With over 20 episodes per season, that’s a huge bump from their original salaries of about $38,000 for the first two seasons of the show.

Both men also have acting credits to their names. Schwartz has appeared in “True Blood” and “Two and a Half Men,” per IMDb. He once told Modent magazine (via The List) that he actually attended medical school but quit to pursue an acting career.

“What I really wanted to do was act,” he said. “I thought, ‘who am I to think I can be an actor?’ I tried to deny the feeling for a while but then I got into print [modeling] work and the entire being on set thing was really fun.”

Sandoval’s acting resume includes roles in the TV series “Social Status” and the movie “Scare Us,” per IMDb. In 2013, he told Reality Wanted that becoming an actor was his “ultimate goal.”

“For me, I definitely wanna be a lead recurring character on a show, then be doing well-selected independent films, and tour [as a musician] in the off-season,” he said at the time. “Honestly, that would be amazing.”

3. The Toms Purchased Matching Houses in the Valley Village, California

Both “Vanderpump Rules” stars have also invested in real estate. In 2019, Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix moved out of their cramped West Hollywood apartment and into a brand new home in Valley Village. The couple dropped $2 million for the five-bedroom, farmhouse-style home, according to BravoTV.com.

It didn’t take long for Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney to follow suit with a $1.925 million four-bedroom house in the same neighborhood, per Reality Blurb.

4. The Two Partnered With Lisa Vanderpump to Open TomTom Restaurant & Bar

In 2018, Sandoval and Schwartz partnered with Lisa Vanderpump to open TomTom bar. The young entrepreneurs each invested $50,000 into the West Hollywood bar for a five percent stake in the business, according to The Daily Mail. The business partners made enough money to invest in a garden lounge in an adjacent property.

While they didn’t have the business experience going into the venture, Vanderpump took the two men under her wing because she felt they had the right attitude and people skills.

Schwartz told ET Online that he admired Sandoval’s way with the customers at Sur, where he worked as a bartender for years.

“I’d be] watching Tom at Sur sometimes,” Schwartz said. “The the way he engages with customers. He looks them in the eye, he shakes their hand, he hugs them, he offers them a free drink…. It’s just like, he’s got skills, and he’s got a great attitude, and I like to think I do, too. We really enjoy engaging with people.”

5. The Toms Are Set To Open a Second Bar in Southern California

Two years after TomTom’s grand opening, the restaurateurs are planning to launch a second bar – this time without Vanderpump’s help. In a sneak peek at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 premiere posted told ET Online, Schwartz and Sandoval were shown at the location of their new business, and later as they spilled the news about their new bar to a supportive Vanderpump.

Sandoval described the vibe of the new place as “James Turrell, light artist, went over to his grandma’s house and took some acid.” While the two have not yet revealed the name for their new place, Sandoval pitched the name “Schwartz & Sandy’s.”

