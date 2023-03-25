Scheana Shay Reveals Who Tom Sandoval Is Kissing in Midseason Trailer

The midseason trailer of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 was released after reports circulated that Ariana Madix broke up with her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, upon discovering he had an affair with his castmate Raquel Leviss. In the trailer, Sandoval can be seen kissing a woman whose face is partially concealed.

In the March 24 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” the “Good As Gold” singer and her guest, Bravo blogger, Lex Tilly, noted that some fans believed Sandoval had kissed Leviss in the trailer. Tilly asserted, however, that was not the case, stating, “That is Ariana, people.” Shay then labeled the rumors as “fake news.”

“Look at the nose, it’s perfect. It’s Ariana’s,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Addressed Rumors That Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Were In ‘an Open Relationship’

While recording the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” episode, Shay took the time to address other rumors regarding Madix’s relationship with Sandoval. She asserted that they were not in “an open relationship,” especially not with Leviss.

“Ariana has come out and said there was never an open relationship. And there was also never a threesome, I’m going to go on the record and say there was no threesome, there was no any of that and no open relationship whatsoever,” asserted the 37-year-old.

Madix spoke about the rumors of her being in an open relationship weeks before news broke about Sandoval’s affair. While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, the “Fancy Af Cocktails” author acknowledged that her castmates mentioned the possibility of her and Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer not being monogamous. She also noted that she decided to debunk the rumors on Twitter before season 10 premiered because she believes “when you let things ruminate like that it kind of just becomes more than it is.” She also joked that “it would be kind of like really sexy if [they] were” in an open relationship.

During the Us Weekly interview, Madix shared that she did not believe she would ever marry Sandoval. She explained she was not interested in spending a significant amount of money on a wedding ceremony.

Kristen Doute Gave an Update on Ariana Madix Following Her Breakup

In a March 2023 appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast, hosted by former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall, former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristen Doute gave some information about Madix’s breakup from Sandoval. As fans are aware, Doute dated Sandoval for six years until 2013. She also accused the 39-year-old of cheating on her with Madix during “Vanderpump Rules” season 2. However, despite their past issues, Doute is currently close friends with Madix.

The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author claimed that Sandoval “was just gaslighting” Madix during “their first conversation” after she found out about his affair.

“There was no genuine apology. He was saying how she never supports him, how she never validates him after she found out. He was blaming her. That is Tom to a T,” alleged the 40-year-old.

The “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast host also shared that Sandoval told Madix that their “relationship was that of convenience and contentment or something, not love and romance.”

“[Madix] immediately is just flooding tears looking at her phone going ‘so all these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all of these kissing photos, this was all b*****?’ He sucks. He needs to flee the country,” asserted Doute.