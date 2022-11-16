Tom Schwartz Defends Raquel Leviss After Katie Maloney Diss

The “Vanderpump Rules” drama keeps on coming well before the season 10 premiere.

In late October 2022, Katie Maloney commented on a screenshot of a video of Raquel Leviss wearing a TomTom sweatshirt.

“What is she trying to pull with wearing this?!?” fan account Seeyounextmondayy captioned the pic. Maloney was quick to throw in her two cents.

“She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom’s,” Maloney wrote in response.

Leviss defended herself in another Instagram post, saying that she wore the sweatshirt because it was “comfy.”

“I also wore it to support BOTH of the Toms and encouraged people to stop by their booth to check out the rest of the cute merch. I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time,” she added.

Now, Schwartz is weighing in.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz Defended Leviss in a Recent Interview

Maloney’s comment comes on the heels of reports that Schwartz and Leviss hooked up while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding over the summer. The two haven’t denied hooking up, but are letting fans wait to see how things transpire on the new season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which is slated for released in 2023.

While many fans commented on Maloney’s post, some agreeing with her and others attacking her, many VPR fans found themselves wondering how Schwartz felt about the comment, mainly because he and Leviss appear to have developed a friendship — at the bare minimum — and he’s still close with his ex-wife.

Well, in an interview with Us Weekly, Schwartz actually defended Leviss.

“I stay out of it. I care for Raquel a lot and Katie’s my girl. I love her. We spent more than a quarter of my life together, so I have a lot of respect and love for her. But she can be very reactive and I haven’t had a lot of time to process that yet,” he told the outlet.

“[Raquel] just supports us and is a champion for both Sandoval and myself. I wouldn’t say she was a fan girl, I never felt that way. I felt it was authentic and sincere,” he added.

Leviss & Schwartz Haven’t Done Anything to Stop the Chatter About Their Rumored Romance

As rumors about Leviss and Schwartz’s relationship continue heating up, the two seem to be playing into it a bit, not confirming or denying much of anything — and even giving fans even more things to consider and talk about.

For example, during a recent photoshoot, Leviss took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes footage. As she posed for the camera, someone took a video from the sidelines.

“Tom Schwartz says I entered into my ‘Raquelaissance,'” she could be heard saying. The camera then panned to Schwartz, who was dressed casually while sitting on a curb nearby. It’s unknown if Schwartz heard what Leviss said, but he was all smiles when the camera zoomed in on him.

