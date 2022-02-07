Tom Schwartz Hospitalized? New Video Confuses ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans

Has Tom Schwartz been hospitalized? That the question that many fans found themselves asking after the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a video from a hospital room on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

“The Schwartz is still strong,” Schwartz captioned the video, adding the arm flex emoji. The video showed a male in a hospital bed with a gauze bandage around the upper part of his arm, likely holding an IV line. The video panned down to an iPad that was in the hospital bed with the movie “Spaceballs” playing. Also visible in the video was a JBL speaker sitting next to the hospital bed, and what looked like a purple “pop-it” toy was in the bed next to the patient.

While many fans took to Reddit thinking that it was the reality star who had been hospitalized, Schwartz returned to his Instagram Stories a few hours later to clarify that it was actually his dad in the hospital bed.

“That’s my dad, not me. [Thanks] for checking,” Schwartz wrote. He did not reveal what was going on with his dad, nor did he give any further details about his dad’s condition.

Many Fans Began to Speculate About Why Schwartz May Have Been Hospitalized

As VPR fans speculated about the video before Schwartz cleared up some of the confusion, many believed that the hospitalization was something related to Schwartz’s drinking. Several people took to a Reddit thread to speculate about what might have landed the young entrepreneur in the hospital.

“Looks like he obviously went [too] hard at a party or festival and may have had a seizure, if he’s a falls risk and also referencing the liver,” one Reddit user commented on a thread before learning that it was Schwartz’s dad in the hospital.

“How long is his alcoholism going to stay ‘cute’?” another Redditor asked.

“Considering how grey his skin has been lately… I’m thinking def liver,” a third person speculated.

“Liver failure more than likely! He’s been looking sick,” a fourth comment read.

Some Fans Slammed Schwartz for Sharing a Video of His Dad in the Hospital

After fans found out that it was Schwartz’s dad in the hospital bed and not him, some actually slammed him for sharing the video. Although his dad’s face was not featured, many felt that Schwartz should have stayed off social media while at the hospital with his dad.

Several people called him out for clickbait content, and some suggested that he left his video vague on purpose.

“Imagine feeling like you have to take Insta pics of your sick father in the hospital just for bottom-feeder fandom clout,” one Redditor commented.

“He often likes to post semi cryptic things. I recognize his pattern. He wanted people to inquire,” someone else added.

“He makes money for clicks on his stories, he’s a greedy snake like the rest of them. Social media is so destructive and sneaky,” a third person wrote.

“I think he fooled us all—I could’ve sworn that arm was his!! Plus, it’s not exactly a stretch for Schwartz to be in the hospital,” a fourth comment read.

