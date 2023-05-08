‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Spotted in Australia for New Reality Show

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz has a new reality TV gig.

Two months after being labeled a “decoy” in his best friend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with their co-star Raquel Leviss, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was spotted in Australia amid filming for a new FOX reality show with 11 other celebrities.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Schwartz Will Compete on the Reality Show “Stars on Mars”

In May 2023, Schwartz was announced as a contestant on “Stars on Mars.” The reality series will feature 12 celebs vying for the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy” as they compete to “colonize” Mars. “Star Trek” legend William Shatner will serve as “Mission Control” as he doles out assignments, and each week one celeb will be sent back to “Earth,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

In addition to Schwartz, “Stars on Mars” will feature celebs Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Richard Sherman, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis, Tinashe, and Ariel Winter.

Just after the reality show was announced, Schwartz, 39, was spotted at a bar in Sydney, Australia, according to The Daily Mail. On his Instagram story, he posted a photo of a menu from The Baxter Inn. He later tagged Jane Surry Hills in a photo of a green Absinthe drink.

“Star on Mars” is being filmed in Coober Pedy, South Australia.

Fans Reacted to Tom Schwartz’s New Reality TV Gig

This is Schwartz’s second time filming a reality show other than “Vanderpump Rules” since Scandoval broke. In March 2023, he filmed scenes for the Bravo mashup series “Winter House,” where he reunited with other Bravo stars to party in Colorado. But “Stars on Mars” is a bit more out of his wheelhouse, and fans already have some strong opinions about him joining an actual reality TV competition.

In a Reddit thread, some critics predicted that Schwartz will be cut from “Stars on Mars” in the first round. “Any shred of adversity and he’s f***ing hightailing it out,” one Redditor wrote. “If it’s any sort of demanding competition he will be gone the first day,” another agreed.

But others supported Schwartz’s new endeavor. One fan gave Schwartz credit for going after “cash grabs” at the height of the Scandoval notoriety. “Good for him, very cool opportunity,” one fan wrote. “Proving he can bring money into his own household without Tom [Sandoval],” another chimed in. “Will be a nice change for schwartzie after the Sandoval stench,” another agreed.

Schwartz isn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” star to score a new reality TV gig. According to Us Weekly, his former co-star Kristen Doute has been tapped for the Amazon Freevee series ‘The GOAT.” The new show will feature 14 reality stars, including “The Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adam, “Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan, and “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Jill Zarin, who will “face a series of mental, physical, and social challenges” as they compete for the title of “Greatest of all Time” reality star.

Schwartz’s new show, “Stars on Mars,” premieres June 5, 2023 on FOX.

