VPR Star Told Tom Sandoval He ‘Better Marry’ Raquel Leviss After Filming Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz spoke about his friend and castmate, Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel Leviss on the June 7 episode of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” As fans are aware, Sandoval and Leviss had a months-long affair while he was in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. During the “When Reality With Jax and Brittany” episode, Cartwright inquired whether Sandoval and Leviss “are still in love.” She stated that it would upset her “if they are not together after they blew everybody’s lives up.” Schwartz suggested he had similar feelings about the situation.

“That was the last thing I said to him before we left the [season 10] reunion, I was like ‘Dude after all the s*** that you put me through, and everyone else around you through,’ I was like ‘You better marry this f***** girl,’” said Schwartz.

He then stated that he does not know Sandoval and Leviss’ current relationship status.

“I’m happy to report that I have no idea, I have no clue, and it could not make me happier. I don’t want to know any secrets,” said Schwartz.

During an April 2023 appearance on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Sandoval said that he and Leviss, who is staying in a mental health facility, were “just kind of taking a break” from each other.

Tom Schwartz Says He Has Not ‘Seen or Talked to [Tom Sandoval] in a Long Time’

While recording the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” episode, Schwartz stated that he has not been in contact with Sandoval as he has “been on tour non-stop” with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

“I haven’t seen him or talked to him in a long time,” said Schwartz.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner also stated he believed Sandoval’s decision to tour “is probably good for his mental health.” He also stated that he does not approve of the messages Sandoval and Leviss have received on social media after reports began circulating about their affair in March 2023.

“It’s like holy s***, I get that this is super f**** up and people are, like, disgusted by the whole thing, but like, man, people are just — online are scary sometimes,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz theorized that “Vanderpump Rules” viewers have had a heated response towards Sandoval because they developed a “parasocial relationship” with him.

“I feel like that’s why the outpouring of, like, hate and disappointment has been so intense, I think I feel like these people have grown with us for 10 years, they’ve allowed Tom Sandoval to be in their living rooms for 10 years and it’s like their best friend has f**** betrayed them,” said Schwartz.

Lala Kent Said She Thinks Raquel Leviss ‘Needs Some Real Help’ Following Reunion

During the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent commented on Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss. She stated she believes “he has completely moved on already” from the 28-year-old.

Kent also shared that she has a higher opinion about Leviss because of her emotional confessional interview featured in the last five minutes of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which aired on June 6. She clarified that she thinks “there needs to be a lot of work done.” She also stated that she is unsure if Leviss should continue to star on reality television.

While speaking to TMZ on June 9, Kent stated that she believes Leviss “maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform” because of her emotional response while filming her confessional interview. She also said she thinks the 28-year-old “needs some real help” following her cheating scandal.

“I hope that she got it,” said the mother of one.