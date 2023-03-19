‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Calls Tom Schwartz ‘Weak’ Amid Tom Sandoval’s Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” personalities Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have split after being in a relationship for nearly a decade. TMZ reported Sandoval and his castmate, Raquel Leviss, had an affair, resulting in the breakup.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent gave her opinion on the matter while filming a March 10 Amazon Live stream. She disclosed that she disapproved of Sandoval and Leviss’ actions. She clarified, however, that she “never would wish anyone to be fired” from the Bravo series. The mother of one went on to say that she would be interested in starring in an “all-female” cast. She explained that she has never been fond of the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer and has continuously been irritated by his presence. She also shared that she has had issues with how Sandoval’s close friend Tom Schwartz has conducted himself.

“I have always thought Schwartz is really sweet but I feel like he’s as weak as it gets, never liked Raquel, I never like Tom Sandoval. And everyone looked at me like I was crazy,” said Kent.

Kent also shared that she believes Schwartz, who kissed Leviss while filming season 10, might still be “Team Sandoval” in this situation.

“I tried to tell ya’ll, he’s weak. I said it first,” stated Kent.

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Criticized Tom Schwartz

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute made similar comments about Schwartz in a March 2023 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” alongside Kent. Doute called Schwartz “a f***** p****” and explained that she believes he lacks courage. She stated that she is under the impression that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner “thinks that things will just go away.” She explained that “he can be honest with [his friends] in real time and texting and like ‘I don’t stand for this, or I really feel this way or I really want to back this person up,’ but he doesn’t do anything about it.”

Doute clarified that Schwartz discovered Sandoval had been unfaithful relatively recently in a March 2023 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” She shared that the 40-year-old claimed he became privy to Sandoval’s involvement with Leviss “about a month ago.” According to Doute, Schwartz had encouraged his business partner to “tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the h*** out of her.”

Tom Schwartz Acknowledged Tom Sandoval’s Scandal

TMZ reported that Schwartz opened up about Sandoval’s involvement with Leviss. He shared that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer has been “okay” amid reports of his infidelity. Schwartz also suggested that his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star feels guilty about his actions.

“He has a sense of profound sadness. rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s***. And to some extent maybe he is. But he knows he f*** up. The whole thing is just really sad,” said Schwartz.

During the interview, Schwartz declined to answer if he knew about Sandoval’s affair.

“I prefer not to talk about that at this time, I mean, you’ll see it play out on the show,” said Schwartz.

The reality television star also shared that “Ariana has a really good support system” who have helped her throughout her breakup with Sandoval.

“She’s with her friends. I’m not sure where she is, but I hope she’s living the good life,” stated the Bravo star.

On March 16, Madix took to Instagram to address her breakup. In the caption of the post, the “Fancy Af Cocktail” co-author thanked her loved ones and fans who have shown their support.

“[W]hen i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” read a portion of the caption.