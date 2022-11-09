Tom Schwartz Said He Was ‘Dying Inside’ During Winter House

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval joined the cast of “Winter House” in the latest episode for a few days of partying and winter sports but as viewers saw, Schwartz was struggling in his marriage to Katie Maloney at the time.

In an interview about the trip to Stowe, Vermont, Schwartz opened up about how perfect the timing was for the trip and that he really needed it in light of what he was going through. “[The cast] were very welcoming,” Schwartz told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It was fun to sort of get lost, like immersed in their little world, you know what I mean?”

He added that it was “very hospitable and welcoming,” which came at the right time for the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Tom Schwartz Said He Felt Like He Was ‘Dying Inside’ Because He Already Knew He Was Getting Divorced But Couldn’t Tell His Co-Stars

Schwartz described the vacation in Vermont as a “wonderful little sabbatical from a very emotional moment in my life.” He said he already knew he was getting divorced before filming but had agreed to Maloney’s wishes to not speak about it with the cast during filming. “She wasn’t ready to talk about it publicly,” Schwartz said. “And I had to respect that.”

Because of that, Schwartz said he felt like he was “dying inside” during filming as he already knew his relationship had ended.

As his best friend and business partner Sandoval said, however, the trip was very fun for both of them. “It was two days of awesomeness,” Sandoval told the publication. Schwartz agreed that it was “a blast.”

During His ‘Winter House’ Appearance, Tom Schwartz Spoke About His Marriage Struggles & Gave Kyle Cooke Advice

Schwartz spoke about his separation during the fourth episode of “Winter House,” but viewers could tell there was a disconnect between his confessionals and his conversations with his co-stars.

Early on in his visit, Schwartz opened up about his father’s hospitalization, telling his co-stars, “My dad been sick. He’s been in the hospital for, like, 96 days.” The VPR star said he felt really guilty that he hadn’t been able to spend more time with his father while also revealing that it’s had a negative effect on his marriage. “I’m like, in my own little stress bubble,” he confessed.

He also told newlywed Kyle Cooke that he felt he hadn’t been a good husband or a good friend. Schwartz gave Cooke advice during the episode and told him to make sure to put enough work into the marriage instead of focusing only on himself. “Don’t be like me,” Schwartz added.

In his confessional interview, Schwartz shared that things weren’t great in his marriage but he wanted to be optimistic about it. “I’m still optimistic, which is a lie, probably because I think I’m lying to myself,” he said.

In another confessional interview later in the episode, Schwartz spoke candidly about his separation from Maloney. He said his wife “actually left” and “formally sat me down and divorced me,” but that he didn’t feel ready to admit it to anyone or even himself. He acknowledged that he was bottling up his emotions to avoid facing them head-on.

