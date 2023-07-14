Bravo Announces Padma Lakshmi’s ‘Top Chef’ Replacement

Bravo‘s “Top Chef” is entering a new era. After 19 seasons across 17 years, host (and executive producer) Padma Lakshmi shared that she will not return for the 21st installment of the competition series on June 2, 2023. Nearly two months later, on July 11, Bravo revealed her replacement would be kept within the “Top Chef” family, announcing season 21’s host will be season 10 winner Kristen Kish. Bravo also revealed that the next season will be filmed in Wisconsin, though no premiere date has been shared, though if it follows the last two seasons it can be expected to premiere in early March 2024.

Kish was originally eliminated in the 11th episode of her season but fought her way back into the competition in the “Last Chance Kitchen” web series, and ultimately defeated runner-up Brooke Williamson in the final challenge. She has appeared on the series numerous times as a guest judge since her win on “Top Chef: Seattle”, most recently in season 19 (“Houston”).

Fans React to Kristen Kish as the New ‘Top Chef’ Host

Kish and the official “Top Chef” Instagram page both shared the news of her casting, and both fans and fellow Bravo stars chimed in the comment section to react to the new host and location for season 21.

“👏 👏 👏 👏 👏” Andy Cohen wrote.

“Congrats!!” Elaine Welteroth of “Project Runway” added.

“Will miss Padma but great choice in replacement!” one fan wrote.

“Wow wow wow! I was heartbroken about Padma, but this is a great choice!” another fan added.

“I hoped this would be the decision! So thrilled and cannot wait to watch. @kristenlkish you are fantastic. ❤️” a third fan commented.

Lakshmi shared her own message for Kish in a dedicated July 11 Instagram post, which featured a photo of the two with the caption reading, “I’m so proud of you @KristenLKish and am over the moon that you’ll be taking over for me on Top Chef!!! I’ll be rooting for you and our whole crew next season. Congratulations!!! 🎉”. Kish shared a message with her predecessor as well, commenting on Lakshmi’s post to say, “Thank you so very much – Your support and care means the world to me. Love you ❤️”

What is Padma Lakshmi Doing Next?

Lakshmi’s departure announcement came in the form of a June 2 Instagram post, which featured plain white text on a black background sharing the news of her decision to leave the series. Lakshmi added in her post what she plans to do with the newly free space in her schedule, saying that she feels “it’s time to move on and need to make space for [her Hulu series] ‘Taste the Nation’, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” is a documentary series in which Lakshmi travels the United States to learn about the specific foods and cultures of different cities and communities. After premiering in 2020, the second season premiered on Hulu in 2023. While season 3 has not been made official by the streamer, Lakshmi’s Instagram post implies that there are new episodes in the works.

Andy Cohen commented on her departure announcement, writing, “End of an era and an incredible run. You were such an amazing partner and a BRILLIANT host. I have such great memories of our TC days ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”.

