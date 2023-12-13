Who’s the Girl Kissing Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Trailer?

The new season of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to debut on January 30, 2024, on Bravo. Fans got a sneak peek at the drama when the season 11 trailer dropped on December 11.

In one scene, a mystery woman with pink highlighted hair is seen telling cast member Katie Maloney, “I have a crush on a divorced couple.” The woman is then shown making out with both Maloney and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz separately. “I’ve never been in a love triangle before,” Schwartz later says, to which Maloney replies, “May the best man win.”

So, who is the mystery woman seen kissing the exes in the “Vanderpump Rules” trailer? Her name is Tori Keeth and she’s a friend of the cast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tori Keeth is an Actress & Singer

During a fan Q&A at BravoCon 2023, Maloney was asked if she’d ever consider “dipping her toe in the lady pond.” Her co-star Scheana Shay replied for her as she said under her breath, “Season 11.” Maloney coyly added, “What she said.”

In the VPR trailer, fans can see Maloney kept good on her word when she locked lips with Keeth. Keeth, a 24-year-old actress and singer, confirmed she was in the VPR trailer on her Instagram story on December 11. Keeth is followed on Instagram by multiple “Vanderpump Rules” stars, including Maloney, Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Ally Lewber, Tom Sandoval, and Kristen Doute.

Per her Instagram, Keeth is a singer/songwriter who just released a video for her song “One More Night.” In 2022, she posted a teaser for her song “Lovesick.” On the day the “Vanderpump Rules” trailer was released, Keeth teased that she will have more new music coming out soon.

According to her IMDB page, Keith has logged several acting credits on TV shows and movies such as “Henry Danger,” “The Message,” “Dangerous Cheaters” and more.

A 2012 blog post teased that as a child, Keeth made her small screen debut in a Samsung Smart TV commercial that aired in South Korea. As a young singer, she won a Hollywood talent contest that landed her a manager and talent agent.

Keeth’s Instagram account is verified and as of this writing, she has 108,000 followers.

Tori Keeth is Close Friends With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay

While Keeth gets up close and personal with Schwartz and Maloney this season on “Vanderpump Rules,” she is actually a close friend of Scheana Shay’s and has even been a guest on her podcast.

In a 2023 appearance on “Scheanangins With Scheana Shay,” Keeth revealed she surprised Shay by singing at her wedding. Shay tied the knot with Brock Davies in Mexico in August 2022 and “Vanderpump Rules” cameras filmed the festivities.

At the time, Keeth posted photos from the wedding and included a clip of her serenading the bride and groom.

“BEST FRIENDS GOT MARRIED!” she wrote. “Celebrated the most beautiful couple at the most beautiful place this weekend❤️I love you both so much.”

Keeth also shared that she has a matching rainbow tattoo with the “Good as Gold” singer.

“Also- our matching rainbow tattoos + the rainbow as Scheana walked down the aisle. I will never forget that special moment,” Keeth wrote.

