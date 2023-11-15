Original ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Spills Secret About Iconic Scene

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute shared a secret about one of the most memorable scenes from the Bravo reality show.

While speaking on the “VPR From the Start” episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” in November 2023, Doute revealed that the much talked about season 2 scene in which Tom Schwartz dumped a drink on Katie Maloney’s head was actually a reshoot.

Doute credited Maloney for taking one for the team with the retake.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristen Doute Said Only One Part of the Scene Had to be Reshot

The famous scene took place in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 2 episode “Sur of The Border” during a cast trip to Mexico to celebrate Stassi Schroeder’s birthday. During an intense argument with Maloney, her future husband Schwartz called her a “b****” and dumped his cup of beer on her.

A decade later, Doute told her podcast listeners, “I have a secret to tell you. The scene with Tom and Katie and the drink-throwing really f****** happened as you can see. However, the exact moment where Schwartz literally dumped the drink — just that one quick moment — was missed by cameras.”

Doute explained that the cameraman set the camera down “for one second” and “missed that little moment.”

“We all obviously felt so bad for the camera person because we love our crew. So the very next night, Tom and Katie had to go back to the same club and redo that one tiny part,” she revealed.

Doute reiterated that everything else shown in the “Vanderpump Rules” episode was real, including the aftermath of the drink pour when Maloney’s friends gathered around her. “I don’t want the fans or the viewers to think by any means this was fake. It was just that one split second [that was reshot],” Doute dished.

“We did not go with Tom and Katie back to that bar to shoot that scene,” she added. “So f****** shout out to Katie Maloney. To go back sober and say, ‘I will take one of the team because I love my crew and I love my show. I will not sober let my significant other dump a beer on me.’”

According to BravoTV.com, Schwartz reflected on pouring the drink on Maloney during a 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” During a game of “Should You Apologize?” he was asked, “Should you apologize to Katie for pouring beer on her head in Mexico?”

“Yes, I have thoroughly,” Schwartz told host Andy Cohen. “I do on a weekly basis.”

That same year, Schwartz told Us Weekly the thought of that drink scene made him “cringe.” “I wince at the thought of that,” he said. “There’s a lot of shame.”

Maloney and Schwartz divorced in 2022 after three years of marriage.

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scenes Have Been Edited

Over 10 seasons, other “Vanderpump Rules” scenes required a re-do. In 2020, fans noticed that Ariana Madix’s hair was a different length in shots during a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump. According to Page Six, fans questioned the scene.

After a fan on Instagram asked if the cast does reshoots of all of their scenes, Madix replied. “Pickups are in every season and every episode,” she said. “Happens when something doesn’t line up, a shot is blurry… ust a way to fill in the gaps. Nothing about pickups makes the show inauthentic or our conversations less real.” Madix assured fans that “absolutely no scripting” takes place on the show.

In May 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent denied that the show was edited for the Scandoval cheating scandal involving Tom Schwartz and former co-star Raquel Leviss.

“People are talking about how editors of VPR probably went back through and tweaked things to kind of, like, align with what happened. Not true,” Kent told fans in an Instagram story, per Page Six.

