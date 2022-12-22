Mom of 5 Tori Spelling Rushed to the Hospital Days Before Christmas

Tori Spelling was rushed to the hospital and admitted after having a “hard time breathing” as well as some other concerning symptoms.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the former “Watch What Happens Live” guest revealed that she was admitted to the hospital on December 20, 2022. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown while laying in a hospital bed.

Spelling, who has appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” and also was featured on “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump,” which aired on E!, revealed that she had been experiencing a range of symptoms, including “high blood pressure,” “crazy dizziness,” and was having trouble breathing, according to Us Weekly.

Doctors Are Running a Number of Tests on Spelling Following Her Hospitalization

Doctors admitted Spelling after she arrived at the hospital and have been performing a “battery of tests” to try to pinpoint what may have caused — or be causing — Spelling’s symptoms.

While she hasn’t shared an update on her status in the time since, she admitted that she’s hoping to be released from the hospital soon. “I wanna get home to my kids,” she said. She and her husband Dean McDermott share five children together — Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.

Spelling went on to address people who accused her of faking it to get out of working.

While typing from her hospital bed, Spelling called out people who said she was faking her illness. She specifically mentioned those who “gas lit” her because she “felt too sick to work” this week.

“How about next time take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Several People Criticized Spelling After She Shared an Ad the Same Day as Her Hospitalization

Also on December 20, 2022, presumably before she went to the hospital, Spelling shared an ad on her Instagram feed that was highly criticized by her followers.

“Do you want younger looking skin? I’m so excited to have tried @sofwavemed’s non-invasive treatment to help not only lift my skin, but also reduce fine lines and wrinkles! @sofwavemed is an FDA cleared non-invasive treatment that is a safe, fast, and effective method for increasing both collagen and elastin in the skin,” her caption read, in part.

However, Instagram users seemed far less concerned with the treatment that Spelling was promoting and more worried about her lips.

“What happened to her lips!?” someone asked.

“What has happened to her face? ???? And she said she never does anything for herself??? He face looks like wax and those lips?? So bad tori.. why??” another comment read.

“Stop doing stuff to your face,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“I just wanna say Tori you’re beautiful stop doing things to yourself,” a fourth person added.

