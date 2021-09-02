Tracy Tutor’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tracy Tutor Maltas Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Birthday: August 11, 1975

August 11, 1975 Alumni of: University of Southern California

Another season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” is on the way, which means that star Tracy Tutor is almost back on our screens!

Tutor first made her appearance on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” during season ten, and since then, viewers have seen her go through many different life changes. However, what hasn’t changed over the years are Tutor’s talents as a realtor. According to Exact Net Worth, Tutor has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

So, how did Tutor earn her money? Here’s what you need to know about Tutor’s net worth:

1. Tutor Earns Money by Appearing on ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’





Play



Tracy Tutor is Not Backing Down | Million Dollar Listing: LA Highlights (S12 Ep6) Tracy Tutor throws a Slim Aarons open house, and Josh Flagg shows a Spanish style casa oceana. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch Million Dollar Listing LA, premiering May 5th at 9:30/8:30c on Bravo! FOLLOW MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LA ON SOCIAL Official Site: bravo.ly/MillionDollarListingLA Full Episodes & Clips:… 2020-07-22T13:00:10Z

Of course, Tutor earns money by appearing on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” Tutor began appearing on the show during season ten, and has been a crucial cast member ever since. Although it’s unclear exactly how much the star makes from being on the show, a 2016 report from Business Insider, some reality TV stars can earn up to $10,000 per episode after being on for a few years.

“Whenever you add a female into any environment, we just bring something a little bit different,” Tutor explained to World of Wonder before her first season on the show. “I think fans have tuned in for 9 years because they love the show. But eventually they want to see something new and different and I’m exactly that.”

2. Tutor Has Her Own Team at a Big Real Estate Firm

Here's a lesson I learned the hard way: Don’t hide your intuition but DO compartmentalize your emotions. Learn more https://t.co/OEb0KRO9us #OwnAnyRoom pic.twitter.com/88Cnv8yBcx — Tracy Tutor (@thetracytutor) February 22, 2021

Tutor is an extremely successful real estate agent, and as a result, she has her own team at the popular real estate firm, Douglas Elliman. According to Tutor’s website, in 2019, “Tracy landed the biggest local residential portfolio of her career, The Malibu Series by Scott Gillen, a collection of architecturally significant homes in Malibu valued at close to $500 million dollars.”

“Being a real estate agent or in retail, or in sales, or in so many industries, you need the ability to sell yourself to clients,” Tutor explained during a 2019 interview with her alma mater, The University of Southern California. “Having a background in theatre and performance was a huge part of why I am successful in real estate. If you don’t understand what connects to people, you are never going to be successful in sales.”

3. Tutor Is an Author





Play



Tracy Tutor chats 'Million Dollar Listing LA' & her new book, "Fear is Just a Four-Letter Word." You can catch 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' on Bravo. Tracy's book, "Fear is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room" is available now on Amazon and other retailers. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News July 14, 2020. 2020-07-14T18:56:55Z

In July 2020, Tutor published her first book, “Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room.” According to the book’s description, “Tracy is leveraging her years of experience to write the go-to manual for any woman struggling to convince people she’s in charge.” Currently, the book retails on Amazon for $20.23.

“This book is basic, essential tips for women wanting to either get into business or maybe coming back after having kids,” Tutor told People in April 2020. “I wanted to keep it really clean and really simple. I think that every single chapter serves a different purpose.”

4. Tutor Is the Creator Of Her Own Digital Course

I've been working on a new project that I'm really excited about, and cannot wait to have it out in the world for you to join! "Own The Room and Your Business" is a 30-day digital training course where I'll help you take your brand and personal life to the next level! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/M5YwYJnYOh — Tracy Tutor (@thetracytutor) October 20, 2020

Not only is Tutor a great real estate agent, but she is also a creative entrepreneur. Tutor is the creator of her own digital course called “Own the Room AND Your Business With Tracy Tutor.” According to Tutor’s website, the course will teach you how to build your own business, and will also give different tips to do so with confidence.

“I’ve been working on a new project that I’m really excited about, and cannot wait to have it out in the world for you to join!” Tutor wrote on Twitter before the launch in October 2020. “‘Own the Room and Your Business’ is a 30-day digital training course where I’ll help you take your brand and personal life to the next level! Stay tuned!”

5. Tutor Recently Bought a Home in Beverly Hills for $8.5 Million

This new year is a new beginning, start it by promising yourself to keep it moving, no matter what. When you get burned or go through tough stuff, you've got to just chalk it up to what it was, put your best foot forward. I believe in you. Let's grab this new year by the b****! pic.twitter.com/9OqLI2EHwF — Tracy Tutor (@thetracytutor) December 28, 2020

According to an April 2021 report by Dirt, Tutor recently bought a home in Beverly Hills, California, for $8.5 million. According to the outlet, the property is over 5,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

And, according to Dirt, the property was actually held by Tutor’s costar on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” Josh Flagg. Of course, however, Tutor repped herself when buying the house.

READ NEXT: Fredrik Eklund’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know