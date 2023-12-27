‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Pose With Their Kids For Christmas: PHOTOS

Stars from “Vanderpump Rules” shared holiday photos of their kids, and fans can’t believe how big they are all getting.

In photos posted to social media, veteran bar stars Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright shared holiday photos of their children, who are all set to turn three in 2024.

Jax & Brittany Posed in Kentucky With Their Son Cruz

On December 25, 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright posted to Instagram after posing with her husband Jax Taylor and their son Cruz. The family wore matching plaid Bon Viviann pajamas in the photos. Brittany’s pajamas featured extra glam with feather trim.

Other photos featured a sleeping Cruz wearing an elf hat while holding an Elf on the Shelf. And in another pic, the toddler bawled as he sat on Santa Claus’ lap.

“OMG he’s getting so big! Merry Christmas 🎄,” one fan wrote of Cruz.

Scheana Shay Posed in Palm Springs With Her Daughter Summer Moon

Scheana Shay also documented her Christmas on Instagram. She shared a photo of her and her husband Brock Davies along with their 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon wearing matching red flannel Posh Peanut pajamas as they posed in front of a white Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas from the Davies family! ♥️” she wrote.

Several fellow Bravo stars commented on the pic.

“Favorite fam,” wrote “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and “Vanderpump Rules” star Ally Lewber posted heart emoji in the comment section.

Shay also shared photos of Summer Moon posing in front of the tree at her family’s home in Palm Springs, California, on Christmas morning. “Santa came!” she captioned the pic of her toddler surrounded by wrapped presents.

Commenters noted an “I Survived Scandoval” ornament on the Christmas tree.

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules” Star Stassi Schroeder Attempted to Get Family Photos Over the Holiday But it Didn’t Go As Planned

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder also shared photos as she tried to get her young children, Hartford and Messer, to pose for a holiday shot in front of a large Christmas tree. In one photo, Hartford, 2, wore a red dress and held a large lollipop as she looked off to the right and screamed. Schroeder held her baby son Messer in her arms as she laughed and looked over at her husband, Beau Clark.

“Attempting family photos when you have more than one kid is not for the weak,” she wrote.

“Messer’s like, why is she always screaming?! LOL,” Clark added of the couple’s kids.

Schroeder also shared photos and videos from an outing to an outdoor restaurant, during which Hartford sweetly suggested her mom order a salad. In another clip, Hartford appeared bashful as Santa Claus walked toward them.

“These photos are misleading. Hardest day ever with two feral kids. Instagram is a lie. Merry Christmas!!!!!” Schroeder captioned other holiday snaps.

Lala Kent did not share any photos of her daughter, Ocean, on Christmas. Days earlier, her estranged ex, Randall Emmett, posed with Ocean on a beach in Florida. “Florida for the holidays 🌴” the film producer captioned the photo.

On his Instagram stories, Emmett shared photos and videos of Ocean opening her presents, including a Barbie dreamhouse.

