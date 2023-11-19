Andy Cohen Makes Big Prediction About The Future of BravoCon

Andy Cohen spilled a secret about BravoCon.

Days after the 2023 edition of the fan fest played out in Las Vegas, the Bravo host hinted it could permanently be housed out West, much to the dismay of native New Yorkers.

BravoCon debuted in 2019 in New York City. It had a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, but in October 2022 it returned to the Big Apple where it drew 30,000 Bravo fans to the Javits Center, per Variety. For 2023, the convention was moved to Las Vegas’ Caesars Forum where more than 160 Bravolebs gathered for what was touted as ”the biggest Bravo reunion of all time, according to People.

But for 2024 and beyond, Sin City may be where fans will have to go for all things Bravo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Said Las Vegas is ‘Perfect’ for BravoCon

During a November 2923 episode of Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen answered fan questions about his “rose and thorns” of BravoCon 2023.

“Wow. I mean, the whole thing was a rose,” Cohen said. “I want to say The Bravos [awards show], but then I keep thinking about all the other shows we did, and I would say maybe the shows we did, but then maybe it was the fans and then maybe it was getting to be with all the other Bravolebrities. It was just so freaking positive, you know? And all the fun I had. The thorn I think was just the lack of sleep that I got, but I just powered through.”

The caller then told Cohen she can’t wait for him to bring BravoCon “back to New York.”

But after the caller hung up. Cohen dished to co-host John Arthur Hill, “I mean, I think it’s gonna stay in Vegas, TBH.” After Hill asked, Really?,” Cohen replied, “I kind of do. I think that the next time they do it, I think it’ll be in Vegas. It was so perfect in Vegas.”

This Isn’t the First Time Cohen Said BravoCon Belongs in Vegas

In an earlier interview, Cohen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Las Vegas is “a perfect place for BravoCon. “I know that Vegas is so huge, and you feel like no one convention can, like, run the town, but I’m seeing a lot of big Bravo fans all over, and it’s really gratifying,” he added,

During a BravoCon 2023 panel, veteran Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump agreed that Las Vegas is the right place for BravoCon.

“I love Vegas, it is like my second home,” the restaurateur told host Michael Rappaport. “I think without doubt, BravoCon should be in Las Vegas every year because I think it’s, you know, it gives everybody so much reason, so many reasons to come here,” she added. “You party, you eat at the best restaurants, including mine, hopefully, and, you know, and really enjoy the moment. I think it’s extraordinary.”

Vanderpump owns several restaurants and bars in Las Vegas, including Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump Paris at the Paris Hotel & Casino, and the recently opened Pinky’s by Vanderpump at the Flamingo Hotel.

