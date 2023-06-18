‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals She May Not Return for Season 11

A “Vanderpump Rules” star is unsure if she wants to return for season 11 in the aftermath of the shocking cheating scandal that rocked the show this year.

In a June 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Charli Burnett revealed her status on the Bravo reality show is still in limbo following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ scandal. The SUR waitress was a recurring cast member for two seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” and a full cast member during season 9.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charli Burnett Thinks Season 11 Will Be Chaotic

Burnett’s friendship with Leviss was highlighted throughout season 10, most notably when the two left a girls’ trip in Lake Havasu to crash a “boys’ night” in L.A. with Sandoval’s crew. Leviss’ affair with Sandoval was allegedly sparked after the boys’ night, but Burnett had no clue that her friend was involved in an affair with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

As Scandoval played out in the background, Burnett was dealing with personal issues while filming season 10. She told Rolling Stone she opted out of filming the original season finale scene, which was set at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR, so was not allowed to participate in the reunion that was filmed months later.

And although she was still offered a full-time spot on the show, Burnett has not decided if she will return for season 11, partially because she fears she will have to film scenes with Leviss should the former pageant queen also return. “That’s uncomfortable for me because I love Ariana,” Burnett said. “I am Ariana’s friend and I’m very upset with everything that’s going on. I feel like filming next season would be very, very weird and really stressful.”

Burnett predicted a chaotic and tense season in the aftermath of Scandoval, especially if key players such as Sandoval, Leviss, and Tom Schwartz all return. “How is everyone not going to fight the entire time?” she asked. “A lot of them thrive in that chaotic environment. I also think that with this group, a lot of people flip-flop. … I think it probably will unfold very messily.”

Charli Burnett Previously Said She Wants More of Her “Real” Life to Be Shown if She Returns to “Vanderpump Rules”

Ahead of season 10, Burnett got off on the wrong foot when she posted a drunken TikTok Live. “The tea for next season is I don’t f***ing like anybody. That’s the tea. And Scheana [Shay] is a f***ing loser,” she said in the clip, which was captured by the Bravo fan account PumpRulesFans.

She later told Us Weekly she regretted the post. “I don’t hate everyone,” she said. “I was a little tipsy when I did that. I was a little much. I apologize. …But no, I don’t hate everybody.”

If she does return for another season, Burnett hopes fans will see another side of her. In a May 2023 interview on “The Viall Files” podcast, Burnett admitted that she sometimes wishes that she didn’t do the last two seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” because she didn’t “show up” the way she should have.

“I mean there’s so many girls that would kill to be on ‘Vanderpump,’ you know, and I was there and I was very sad and I wasn’t happy and I didn’t like what I was doing,” she said. “I didn’t show up to the finale and that, you know, was my bad and I just said sorry to Bravo and Evolution. That was something that you shouldn’t do when you’re in a work ethic. Like that’s something I don’t believe in.”

Burnett took time to focus on her mental health and is in a much better place now, so if she does decide to return, she’s hoping she will get to show a more “in-depth” side of who she really is.

“From my work ethic, the things I do in my free time,” she said. “I hope that I get to show that side of myself. I feel I could actually show up, bring the right kind of drama, bring the right kind of fun and show more of who I am — the real version, not, like, the face I was putting on.”

