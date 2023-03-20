3 Major Takeaways From the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Mid-Season Trailer: WATCH

The mid-season trailer for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” has been released and its filled with plenty of clips for what’s to come.

From Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding to the ultimate betrayal of Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix, the trailer has left fans anxiously awaiting what’s to come.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the trailer:

1. Ariana Madix Lets Tom Sandoval Have It

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Mid-Season Tease FOR PRESS 2023-03-15T17:06:16Z

Clips from the mid-season trailer appear to include scenes from filming that occurred after Madix found out that Sandoval was cheating on her with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss.

In various scenes from the trailer, Madix can be seen talking to Sandoval, presumably after she learns of his infidelity.

“I wish we both would have tried harder,” Sandoval tells Madix in one scene.

“You don’t deserve one f****** tear of mine,” Madix tells him.

In another clip without sound, Madix appears to be screaming. Then, when he if she needs anything, Madix responds, “for you to die.”

Madix has released a statement since everything has gone down.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 16, 2023.

2. Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Down While Talking to the Cast

At one point during the trailer, Vanderpump is standing in front of several members of the cast, including Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Raquel Leviss. She appears to get emotional as she tells them, “You will learn how to deal with your problems.”

There was no other context given about what Vanderpump may have been referring to. She is surrounded by sad faces except for one; Leviss can be see smiling in the background.

Vanderpump made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after the affair news broke. She explained that she was just as surprised as everyone else when she heard about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

“I literally had no words. I didn’t see it coming — nobody saw it coming,” she told Andy Cohen on the March 8, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” according to Us Weekly. “I have seen Ariana and I have [filmed] with her. It’s an integral part of the story now. I would say the word I would use [to describe her] is devastated,” she added.

3. Tom Sandoval Kisses Someone in Bed

Sandoval filmed a scene where he climbs on top of someone in bed and kisses them passionately. The person under the covers cannot be seen and could easily be Madix or Leviss. If it’s the latter of the two, there has already been confirmed reports that Sandoval and Leviss shared a kiss while cameras were rolling.

In a report from Page Six, a source told the outlet that Sandoval and Leviss did kiss while cameras were rolling — after their affair was uncovered. To help solidify that claim, former cast member Kristen Doute says she tricked production into confirming it. On the March 16, 2023, episode of “The Viall Files,” podcast, Doute explained.

“I tricked someone in production to admitting that they did kiss on camera,” she said, adding that no one else would have known this happened unless production leaked it to the media.

“This is a full blown love affair,” Shay says in the mid-season trailer.

Other signs seem to point to it being Madix in the bed, thanks to some online detective work supplied by fan account FaceReality16. It appears as though the photo was taken in Mexico at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa — where Shay and Davies had their wedding.

