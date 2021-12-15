‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Weigh in on James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Breakup

It’s not about the pasta anymore.

During a Dec. 14 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies all weighed in on James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ recent breakup.

“I was shocked, honestly, I felt a tear, a little misty-eyed,” Maloney admitted.

“We were completely shocked, I had no idea,” Shay said during the appearance. “We’ve been so close with them, and there was just no mention of trouble in paradise.” Her fiance, Davies, also chimed in, saying that it was “definitely a shock.”





Play



Scheana Shay & Katie Maloney-Schwartz React to Reunion Chatter | WWHL Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney-Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules react to James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss breaking up and other Reunion revelations. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features… 2021-12-15T03:30:05Z

On Dec. 5, Kennedy and Leviss announced their split via Instagram in a joint statement. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” they wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

One Source Claimed That Their Relationship Was ‘Tumultuous’

Shortly after Kennedy and Leviss announced their breakup, one source told Us Weekly that their relationship was “tumultuous.”

“It was a tumultuous relationship,” the insider alleged. “[Raquel] still wants the best for him. They had a happy time together. … She’s also grown as well and this relationship outgrew her. She has grown into being a strong woman.”

The source continued, “They both want different things. They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends. … They’re really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they’ve split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

One ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Seemed to Have Concerns About Kennedy and Leviss’ Relationship





Play



James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss’ Shocking Split | WWHL Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules tell Andy Cohen that James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announcing the end of their engagement was a shock to them. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is… 2021-12-08T04:36:45Z

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Ariana Madix admitted that she did have some concerns about her friend’s relationship at times.

“I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James, I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me,” Madix explained at the time.

However, during her appearance, Madix also noted that she didn’t think anything was happening between the two as she and Tom Sandoval had been with them at Disney World just days before they announced their split.

“We were just at Disneyland with them, like, two days before and I never would have thought anything was amiss, so we were very shocked,” Madix admitted.

During this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” viewers saw Kennedy’s romantic proposal to Leviss, which took place at the cast’s Coachella party. Kennedy named the themed bash “Rachella,” after Leviss, and surprised her with a 2.5-carat diamond ring from Tiffany & Co.

READ NEXT: Rachel Dratch Makes Claims to Andy Cohen About Luann de Lesseps