‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React To Picture of Lala Kent & Scheana Shay in Bikinis

On July 5, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay took to Instagram to share a picture with her social media followers. The photo showed the mother of one posing with her castmate, Lala Kent, in what appears to be her San Diego home. Shay sported a red bikini with cut-out detailing. Meanwhile, Kent wore black bikini bottoms and a top adorned with an American flag design.

“The cleavage to my underboob ♥️,” read the caption of the post.

Several Instagram users took to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the picture.

“Beautiful, confident mumma’s. How beautiful to see!!!” shared a commenter.

“You ladies look amazing!” added another.

“Beautiful ladies ❤️,” shared a different person.

“Scheana, you look amazing!” asserted a social media user.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About The Photo

On July 5, a Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of Shay’s Instagram post on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Quite a few commenters critiqued the image.

“Lala looks dead behind the eyes,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Oh god they are exhausting,” wrote a different person.

“I can’t stand how stiff their bodies are. Like…every single muscle in this photo is tensed,” commented a Reddit user.

“Not a fan of the underboob top. Or the head band hairstyle they’re both doing,” shared a commenter.

Some Reddit users also suggested that they believed Shay photoshopped the picture.

“Is she using some kind of elongating filter or something. Their legs look unnaturally long and Scheana posted another pic where her legs where obviously filtered abnormally long,” wrote a commenter.

“It’s 100% facetuned. Unnaturally so,” commented a different person.

Lala Kent Discussed Scheana Shay in March 2022

While Shay and Kent have had their fair share of issues during the production of “Vanderpump Rules,” they have maintained their friendship. While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2021, Kent, who has a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean, briefly discussed her relationship with her co-star. As fans are aware, Shay also is a mother to a daughter called Summer, who was born in April 2021.

“We have been very mommy oriented. I check in on her, she checks in on me. We’ve obviously had our issues but but this d*** girl, she just – I just can’t but look at her and be like I love you so can we stop the nonsense, you know, why do we keep attacking each other,” said the reality television personality.

During a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent revealed that she would like her daughter and Stassi Schroeder’s child, Hartford, to be preschool classmates. She explained that she also wanted Summer to be Ocean’s classmate, but it may be difficult because Shay lives in Palm Springs, San Diego, and Los Angeles throughout the year.

“The thing that is hard with Scheana is that she lives the dream where she has her place in L.A., she has her place in San Diego, she has her place in Palm Springs, she travels. Like she lives such a fun, fun life. But what’s hard is, like I always know that she’s constantly on the move,” said Kent.

