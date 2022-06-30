Randall Emmett’s LA Times Exposé: 5 Things You Need to Know

Five things you need to know about the Los Angeles Times expose on “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published a more than 10,000-word feature with the headline “The man who played Hollywood: Inside Randall Emmett’s crumbling empire.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Randall Emmett Is Accused of Tackling Lala Kent & Knocking Her to the Ground Over a Cell Phone Argument

Last Fall Emmett and Kent split after photos leaked of Emmett in Nashville with women. According to Kent, who spoke with the LA Times, when she confronted him about the photos she requested to see his phone.

“When he refused, she said she grabbed it away from him,” the exposé reads.

From there a physical struggle occurred, according to Kent.

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground,” Kent told the LA Times. “I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. … That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

Isabelle Morales, the couple’s nanny says she saw the two fighting but “neither was on the ground.”

2. Emmett Is Accused of Offering Women Roles in Exchange for Sex: ‘I’m Not a Creep’

The article gives several examples of women accusing Emmett of unseemly behavior. One example comes from an unidentified woman who says Emmett approached her on the street.

“I’m not a creep, I promise. I’m a movie producer, you can Google me — please Google me,” she recalled him saying.

Another woman, 23, also unidentified claims that Emmett text her about a part she wanted, writing “Yes. one day of work and u need to f***me hun.”

The woman says she worked for Emmett on three projects and “gave Emmett massages and oral sex, allowed him to digitally penetrate her and stood nude in his office while he masturbated,” the article reported.

3. Emmett Paid $200,000 to a Woman Who Accused Him of Inappropriate Contact

The unidentified woman in question mentioned above suffered from a “deep sense of self-loathing and self-hatred” according to the LA Times. She sought therapy and hired famed attorney, Gloria Allred to seek a $200,000 settlement from Emmett.

“A person familiar with the situation said Emmett printed, signed, and scanned that agreement, although he denied doing so,” the outlet reported.

4. Emmett Is Accused of Continuing to Work With Bruce Willis After Signs of Aphasia Diagnosis

The LA Times article details an incident on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” starring Bruce Willis and directed by Emmett. They tell the story of Willis not understanding his directions, to “kick open a door.”

“Willis did not seem to understand, according to seven crew members who were present for the late-night shoot,” the outlet reported. “Emmett rose from behind the video monitor and mimed the actions, urging Willis to emulate him. When the effort failed, the director left the set in frustration, three of the crew members said.”

At the time, Kent told the outlet she recalls Emmett telling her, “Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is.”

But following that incident “Emmett made five more movies with Willis” the outlet reported.

According to the Times, Emmett denied witnessing “any decline in Mr. Willis’ health.”

Emmett Offered Kent ‘$14,000 in Exchange for Keeping Her Relationship’ a Secret

According to Lisa Burningham, Kent’s mother, Emmett offered Kent $14,000 to keep their relationship quiet.

The outlet reported an exchange where Emmett, ahead of appearing on the show “Vanderpump Rules” asked Kent to meet with his attorney, Keith Davidson.

“Inside, Kent said Davidson put a stack of papers in front of the women: an agreement stating that Kent would receive $14,000 in exchange for keeping her relationship with Emmett a secret,” the outlet reported.

Burningham says she and Kent left the office.

Heavy reached out to Emmett’s lawyer for comment on all points and has not received a response.

