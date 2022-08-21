VPR Star Talks Cancel Culture: ‘Why Don’t We Dig Into Your Past?’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent discussed comments singer Willow Smith made during an August 2022 interview with Billboard on her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

In the Billboard interview, the “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer shared her thoughts about the reactions her father, Will Smith, received after he slap decided to slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness. Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest,” said the 21-year-old.

Lala Kent Spoke About Cancel Culture

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast, alongside her assistant Jessica, Kent shared that she disapproved of Will Smith’s actions at the Academy Awards.

“I don’t think putting your hands on someone is humanness. It seems more like animalistic, not that animals have hands, but it’s just like that type of energy – we are evolved right? Like you use your words when you are upset,” stated Kent.

Jessica then shared that she believes Smith has atoned for his actions.

“It seems like he’s done the work and who am I or who are we to be like eh not good enough, that to me is cancel culture. It’s like you do something wrong and then you do the work and you’re doing the work to work on it and you realize you did wrong and then everyone’s like nope too late, that I don’t agree with,” stated Kent’s assistant.

Kent seemed to agree with her podcast co-host and shared her thoughts about the concept of cancel culture.

“He’s Will Smith, he’s been nothing more than an incredible talent just from what I seen, a human being. The thing is cancel culture is the outside world weighing in on someone who has a platform and it’s like well, why don’t we dig into your past, why don’t we put a camera on you and see how you are living your life,” stated Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2022, Kent shared her thoughts about the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which is currently in production.

“It feels very weird, my life is very different. I’m in a good place, if you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished, there’s just a few pieces I need to find, I know that this is such a strange analogy but I feel happy, I’m excited to be back, you know, hanging out with your friends and being able – you forget the camera’s there. I think that the one thing that makes me nervous about it is that I forget the cameras are there and then I come home and I’m like oh my gosh. What did I just share?” stated the reality television star.

She also shared that viewers will see her and her co-star, Katie Maloney, navigate being single.

“We just want to have fun and we just want to look at good looking men, maybe make out a little, maybe take them home, who knows,” said Kent.

