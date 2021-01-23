WATCH: ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 2 Cast & Trailer Revealed

All aboard! Below Deck Sailing Yacht is returning for its second season. The new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres Monday, March 1 at 9p.m. ET/8p.m. CT on Bravo. Fans will meet an entirely new cast. Bravo released the trailer, as seen below, on Friday, January 22.

Captain Glenn Shephard is the only returning crew member. The rest of the crew consists of chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore, deckhand Sydney Zaruba, and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

This season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht comes with a twist. Due to COVID-19 health precautions, the crew has new safety protocols like never before. Instead of going out in between charters, the crew must stay on the sailing yacht. Fans can expect plenty of drama, boatmances, and sailing hiccups.

“I’m looking forward to a great season. We’ve got a great team,” Captain Glenn says in the above trailer for season 2. “I’m looking forward to knocking it out of the park.”

The Crew Is in ‘Party Mode’

The crew aboard the Parsifal III will face a series of obstacles, from relationships to work tension and lots in between. “Because we’re cooped up on the boat, everyone’s in party mode,” chief engineer Colin Macrae says in a confessional during the trailer. “This is gonna get crazy.”

The trailer also hints that there may be a love triangle brewing in the Below Deck waters. First mate Gary King appears to be hooking up with both deckhand Sydney Zaruba and third stewardess Alli Dore. “I told you that I like you,” Dore yells at King, with Zaruba close by. “This is my moment to get angry. You deserve this!”

Chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher also appears to have strong issues with chef Natasha De Bourg. “I’m the f****** chef,” De Bourg snaps at Kelliher in the galley. “Don’t give me no f–king constructive criticism.”

To round out the drama, the sailing yacht itself runs into a problem. The trailer concludes with the Parsifal III cruising towards the dock and slowly crashing in. “F*** me!” Captain Glenn screams as the yacht collides with a docking wall. “God d***it. F***!”

‘Below Deck’ Fans Are Eager for the New Season

Many Bravo fans seem to be excited for a cast shakeup. “I’m so glad the only returning member of cast is Glenn,” one user commented under the trailer. “Everyone else sucked on season one!! Plus Glenn really has that aura about him, an ability to manage the boat, guests and crew and not blow a gasket.”

Former Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess Jenna MacGillivray tweeted a link to the new cast and wrote, “New season of BDSY with an all new crew! Some of you will be happy I won’t be returning, but I’ll admit Im disappointed!” Many fans were sad to see she wasn’t returning.

One Twitter user replied to her tweet, “You had a rough go. I would have enjoyed seeing you get another crack at it to show us what you can really do! You have the personality to be the face of the show!”

