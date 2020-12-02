Britney Spears Wears a Pink Polka-Dot Crop Top in Candid Snaps: ‘Happy b-day to Me’

Britney Spears took to Instagram on the eve of her 39th birthday to share a few candid shots of her and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The couple will undoubtedly do something special on December 2 (Brit’s actual birthday), but Britney evidently wanted to share these pics — and some birthday wishes to herself — with her fans a bit early.

Britney had been quiet on social media for nearly a week before posting a few pictures with her handsome guy in honor of her special day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britney Posed in a Pink Polka-Dot Crop Top & the Photos Are Likely From the Summer

In the two photos, Britney wore a pink polka-dot crop top that fit her snugly and showed off her incredibly toned tummy. She stood with her hands near her waist as Sam appeared to have been caught in the act of holding or framing her face. Sam’s muscles flexed as he reached up to touch Britney’s chin. He wore a white sleeveless shirt for the mini-photoshoot that presumably took place at Britney’s house in California.

Britney captioned the photo with a birthday message to herself and a string of emoji, including the cake, star, red rose, lipstick, and bikini. The photo received more than 191,000 likes in the first hour it was live.

In a subsequent post uploaded about 30 minutes later, Britney posed with her hands on her hips and looked to her right as Sam leaned in and kissed her cheek. She and Sam were both dressed in the same outfits, but this one was a bit more staged — and far more flirty.

Britney captioned the second photo with three hat emoji. You can check it out below.

Fans seemed to love this shot, filling the comments section with lots of love.

“So beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Obsessed,” added another.

Interestingly, Britney’s outfit appears to have already made an appearance on her Instagram feed back in June. Given the outfit, Britney’s hairstyle (with bangs), and her black choker accessory, it’s safe to assume these photos were taken a few months ago. Britney isn’t shy about telling her fans when she posts old photos and she’s been known to do it frequently.

Many Fans Commented About Sam’s Hand Placement While Others Kept Things Positive

While many Britney fans were thrilled to see the new photos, others commented about Sam’s hand placement. It does appear as though Sam was putting his hands near or around Britney’s throat if you look at the photo quickly — and some fans expressed their concern.

“This doesn’t make anyone uncomfortable,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This photo is a choice, girl,” added another.

“I feel like this is a red flag,” commented a third.

“His hand placement worries me,” echoed a fourth.

Other fans chose to stay positive and simply wish the pop star a happy birthday — a day early.

“Happy birthday, my queen,” wrote a fan.

Others simply added heart eye emoji and nothing more.

