Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wishes Her a Happy Birthday on Instagram

Britney Spears will turn 39-years-old tomorrow and her boyfriend Sam Asghari has already posted a sweet message to wish her a happy birthday. Affectionately calling her his “lioness,” Sam shared a fun video of Britney singing, “happy birthday to me!” You can check it out below.

Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of Britney’s music video for the song “Slumber Party.” Sam was hired to portray the role of her love interest and their chemistry was instant and undeniable.

Fast-forward four years and the two are still going strong.

It’s unknown how Britney and Sam will be spending the day tomorrow, but they have been celebrating for a couple of weeks already! Not only did the pair take off on a trip before the Thanksgiving holiday, but judging by Sam’s Instagram story, they celebrated on December 1, with a cake and some balloons.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britney & Sam Celebrated Her Birthday Early with a Romantic Trip to Maui

Britney and Sam decided to celebrate her special day a bit early this year. The couple boarded an airplane and went to one of Spears’ favorite places: Hawaii. The couple took necessary precautions to travel during the pandemic, as evidenced by their face masks.

“Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration,” Britney captioned a photo of her and Sam standing outside of a private jet.

Britney also shared a photo of herself on the plane wearing a pair of sunglasses and kickin’ back with her arms up over her head.

“I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment,” she captioned the shot, which you can see here.

Sam couldn’t help but post in the comments section.

“Sassy lady. okkkkkkkk,” he wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

The couple enjoyed some fun in the sun, swimming and snorkeling in the crystal blue waters of Maui. They both shared several photos and videos of their trip, and Britney even got to try something for the very first time: Deep dish pizza! It’s unclear how many days the two spent in “paradise” but it’s safe to say that they had a wonderful time.

Britney & Sam Have Traveled to Hawaii in the Past

This was not Britney and Sam’s first trip to Hawaii together. Back in 2018, the couple traveled to The Aloha State with Britney’s two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. At the time, some outlets reported that Sam didn’t tag along on the trip, but fans were quick to notice the similarities in the photos he was posting on Instagram.

At the time, Britney was spotted with a ring on that finger, sparking rumors of an engagement, but the rumors were never confirmed and the ring hasn’t been spotted since.

Britney and Sam do enjoy traveling and experiencing new places together. They both seem to like staying active and have been known to spend a great deal of time outdoors, whether it’s at the beach or going for a hike.

