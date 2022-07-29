How To Buy Mega Millions Tickets Online in 2022

The Mega Millions drawing has now reached $1.1 billion for the Friday, July 29, 2022 drawing. If you’re want to play without having to visit a physical location or retail store to buy a ticket, how can you buy tickets online? Some states make this process easier than other states. Here’s a look at how you can buy Mega Millions tickets online or with an app. Don’t forget that you’ll need to get them before the cut-off time.

Some States Let You Buy Mega Millions Tickets Online

Some states allow you to buy tickets online through their official websites. These services require that you be a resident or have a mailing address in the state, be physically in the state when you order, and be over a certain age (typically 18.) Other terms may vary.

Mega Millions’ website notes that you can buy tickets online by registering with the jursidictions’ lotteries in “Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or the District of Columbia.” You can also purchase subscriptions in New York.

Arkansas

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

Colorado

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

Georgia

If you’re in Georgia, you can buy tickets online through Georgia’s lottery website here. Read the rules closely first. You can enter multiple times, for multiple drawings, and choose your numbers of choose QuickPick.

Illinois

You get to buy your tickets online through the state’s lottery site here. Choose a one-time purchase or multiple draws. You’ll need a free account to check out. You can also buy a subscription if you want.

Kentucky

To buy a Mega Millions ticket in Kentucky, visit this link. You can buy one ticket (or more). You’ll need an account to check out, but they’re free. You can also add a Megaplier if you want.

Michigan

Michigan’s official lottery site lets you buy tickets online here on their home page. Just click “Buy Now” at the Mega Millions section or click “Buy Tickets Now” at the top.

Minnesota

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

Montana

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

New Hampshire

Buy your tickets online on New Hampshire’s official lottery site here. Just scroll to the Mega Millions section and click “Buy Now.”

You’ll also want to see the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

New Jersey

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

New Mexico

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

New York

You can buy a subscription on New York’s Lottery site here. You’ll need to create a subscription account, choose which game, and then choose the number of games or drawings. Interestingly, you can buy Mega Millions tickets here but not Powerball.

You’ll also want to see the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

North Carolina

North Carolina lets you play online via their official website here. Then click the words “Get Tickets Now with Online Play.” You can choose Quick Pick options or other choices.

North Dakota

If you want to buy online in North Dakota, you can get a Pick & Click subscription for playing online. Read the requirements and the FAQ section for more details.

Ohio

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

Oregon

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

Pennsylvania

You can buy up to five Mega Millions play (or Powerball) “for up to 26 consecutive draws online with a verified PA Lottery account,” the Pennsylvania lottery website notes. Just go here and click “Buy Now” on the Mega Millions icon.

Texas

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

Virginia

Subscribe and play online here. This covers Powerball and Mega Millions and Cash4Life, along with many other games There are a few requirements for joining, so read up on the rules first.

Washington, D.C.

You can buy through D.C.’s official website or via the Jackpocket app (see the section about the app below.)

Playing Through Mobile Apps

JackPocket Is a Popular Mobile App for Buying Tickets

A popular option for buying tickets through a mobile app is JackPocket. This app works with Powerball and Mega Millions and some state lotteries. You can buy individual tickets or play as part of a pool, and you can also get a subscription to purchase lottery tickets regularly. The app lets you choose your own numbers or pick numbers via a quick pick option. If you buy a ticket, you’ll get an email with the ticket’s serial number and a photo of the ticket. Winnings under $600 are deposited into your account. If your win is bigger than that, it will be securely transferred to you.

JackPocket currently sells lottery tickets in the following states:

Arkansas

Colorado

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Texas

Washington D.C.

If Jackpocket isn’t available in your state, you can select your state from the app’s play screen and sign up to be notified when your state is available.

