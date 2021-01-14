Carrie on ‘My 600 Lb Life’

The January 13, 2021, episode of My 600 Lb Life will focus on Carrie. The official synopsis for the episode reads, “Twenty years after her father died as the result of a botched weight-loss surgery, Carrie is on the brink of eating herself to death; she must face the fear and grief of losing her father and end a cycle of toxic behavior with her husband, Chris.”

Unlike some people who appear on My 600 Lb Life, Carrie seems to have remained largely out of the spotlight, choosing not to discuss the episode or her appearance today on social media.

According to MEAWW, Carrie is in her mid-30s and holds a steady job, which has also proven to be difficult for those who have appeared on the show in the past. She has a devoted husband named Chris– he is the one who prepares her meals and helps take care of her, along with her daughter. Carrie admits she is concerned, however, that Chris is going to reach a point where he is no longer willing to lend a helping hand.

In the preview for the episode, per MEAWW, Carrie shared, “I am afraid that my marriage is going to fall apart because of my weight problems. One day he could just walk out and that scares me to death.”

Carrie also admits to eating food out of convenience. She explained to her daughter, “The other day at work because it was convenient, I grabbed a slice of pizza. Yeah I know it was bad, but… I ate it and I went right back to work.”

Making healthy changes! One week after their first visit to Dr. Now, Carrie and her family vow to set healthier habits. See the full journey TONIGHT at 8/7c on #My600lbLife. pic.twitter.com/ARZvBLqQaw — TLC Network (@TLC) January 13, 2021

It will be up to Dr. Nowzaradan to determine whether or not Carrie can reach her goal weight and even be eligible for surgery, to begin with. In a preview for the episode, per MEAWW, Carrie shared, “I want this, I really, really want this.” But as fans have seen in the past, Dr. Now demands his patients hit certain milestones before he can move forward with any kind of procedure.

Carrie has made it clear that she is going to follow the advice of the surgeon. In a clip posted to TLC’s Twitter page, Carrie explained, “I definitely feel like it’s important to implement the journey that Dr. Now has put in place for me with my family, simply because the dynamic is very clear. My daughter obviously has a weight problem. You can very much tell that my husband has a weight problem as well. And so, it’s something that we could all benefit from.”

And what do we know about Dr. Now, who will be helping Carrie on her weight loss journey?

According to his bio on TLC’s website, Dr. Now is a general and vascular surgeon and has been practicing in Houston, Texas, for a number of years. As fans of the show are well aware, the struggle to travel to Dr. Now’s practice has been a huge obstacle for many of the people appearing on My 600 Lb Life, as it can be difficult to travel given the size of these individuals.

Dr. Now specializes in weight loss management and his work consists of over 2,000 various weight loss surgeries, according to TLC.

Carrie’s story marks the third episode of Season nine. Next week will focus on Cindy.

