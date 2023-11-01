Celine Dion Seen in Public for the First Time in 3 Years

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in years on October 30, 2023. The Canadian-born singer was at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the Golden Knights game against the Montreal Canadiens.

After the game, Dion went to the locker room where she chatted with Montreal head coach, Martin St. Louis. She also posed for photos with some team personnel, including the vice president of communications for the Canadiens, Chantal Machabee.

According to TMZ, this is the first time that Dion has been photographed in public in more than three years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Celine Dion Was Dressed Casually for the Game

Dion was seen wearing a tan-colored sweat suit along with an oversized white puffer vest and a pair of white sneakers. She wore her hair in a low bun and accessorized with gold jewelry, including a watch and hoop earrings.

Her sons, Rene-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy, were also with her.

In videos from the post-game meet and greet, Dion was seen chatting with some of the hockey players, giving them advice, and appearing in good spirits as she did so.

“It’s such an honor to meet you,” she said to St. Louis in French. After shaking hands with some of the athletes, Dion talked to them a bit more.

“Just stay healthy. Strong. Nothing wrong. Do what you do best,” she told them.

Celine Dion Has Been Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome

In 2022, Dion shared that she’d been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. The illness forced her to cancel her scheduled tour dates.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” Dion captioned a candid video.

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare, neurological disorder,” Dion continued. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Stiff Person Syndrome can cause “progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms.”

The debilitating disease has left Dion unable to perform. In May 2023, Dion shared an update on her condition, canceling more upcoming shows.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again,” she wrote on her website.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Hailey Merkt Diagnosed With Leukemia