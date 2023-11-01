Contestant From Nick Viall’s ‘Bachelor’ Season Diagnosed With Chemo-Resistant Cancer

A contestant from Nick Viall‘s season of “The Bachelor” has been diagnosed with cancer. Hailey Merkt, who was eliminated from season 21 on week two, has been receiving treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, also called AML.

According to a GoFundMe, Merkt started having chemotherapy treatments fairly quickly after her diagnosis. However, oncologists discovered that the type of cancer that she has is resistant to chemo.

Merkt has been undergoing an experimental treatment at Vancouver General Hospital that will take place once every four weeks. If it’s successful, she will then undergo a bone marrow transplant. The expensive treatment, which is Merkt’s only hope at beating cancer, is what sparked the GoFundMe. The $100,000 goal has already been exceeded.

“Thank you so so so much for all the donations and shares of my go fund me. I couldn’t be more grateful,” reads Merkt’s Instagram bio.

Here’s what you need to know:

What Is Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

Leukemia occurs in cells that would otherwise become normal blood cells, according to the American Cancer Society. Someone with “acute” leukemia indicates a “fast-growing” cancer.

There are a variety of ways that leukemia can be treated, depending on risk factors, markers, and mutations. The prognosis for a given patient also relies heavily on these things as well as how the cancer reacts to the chosen treatment.

For Merkt, her life is dependent on whether or not this experimental treatment works. If it doesn’t, “she will have little time left,” according to her GoFundMe.

In a candid post shared to a highlight on Instagram, Merkt revealed just how serious her diagnosis is.

“Really scared to post this but it’s time to let a lot of people that care about me know what’s happening with me,” she captioned a photo of her shaving her head. “I have leukemia, and there’s a pretty good chance I won’t make it,” she continued.

“Chemo didn’t work and (I have 1 more (known to be less effective) method left). If I read your dm and don’t respond right away, know that it’s because I’m tired and don’t have energy. But not because I don’t appreciate you,” she added.

Hailey Merkt Shared a Photo of Herself in the Hospital

On October 24, 2023, Merkt shared a photo of herself while hooked up to an IV. “A rare moment caught smiling during treatment,” she captioned the post. This marked her return to the social media platform after taking nearly one month off.

Many people commented on the photo, including some of Merkt’s former “Bachelor” co-stars.

“Thinking of you. Sending you so much positivity and loving energy,” wrote Rachel Lindsay.

“Sending you so much love,” Kristina Schulman added.

“Thinking and praying for you, friend. LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!” Vanessa Grimaldi said.

Other friends and fans filled the comments section with red hearts, uplifting messages, and support.

“Love you so much. You are more beautiful than ever,” read one comment.

“Most beautiful and strongest girl. Thinking of you every single day, Hailey. Sending so much love and light xoxo,” someone else commented.

READ NEXT: Concerns for Matthew Perry Were High Just Days Before His Death