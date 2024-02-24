‘Love Is Blind’ Star Chelsea Blackwell Issues Apology to Megan Fox

Chelsea Blackwell was one of the singles on the 6th season of Netflix’s hit dating show, “Love Is Blind.”

While in the pods hoping to find her forever person, Blackwell started dating Jimmy Presnell. Curious about one another’s looks, Presnell asked Blackwell if she had a doppelgänger. Blackwell told him that she’d often been compared to “Transformers” actress, Megan Fox.

Many fans don’t think that Blackwell looks anything like Fox, who was once married to “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Brian Austin Green. And, Presnell didn’t think so either. It didn’t take long for Blackwell’s comments to go viral — and now, she says she issued an apology to Fox.

“I did reach out to her, and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry I did this to you,'” Blackwell told ET. “I’m just waiting for Megan to respond,” she added.

Presnell and Blackwell’s fate will be revealed in the coming episodes, set to be released on February 28, 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chelsea Blackwell’s Comments Have Outraged Some Fans

Ever since Blackwell said that some people told her that she looked like Fox, she’s been a hot topic of conversation on social media. And Blackwell has certainly felt the hate.

“This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward. Please, I’m begging you,” she said in a TikTok shared on February 20, 2024.

The comments section of her video had a lot more positivity than some of the other comments scattered all over the internet.

“Not trying to be rude…. but she’s never been told that,” one Facebook user commented on a post about Blackwell’s comment.

“Maybe if Megan fox had facial reconstruction surgery,” someone else said.

“Yeah she looks like Megan Fox and I am Angelina Jolie’s identical twin,” a third comment read.

Fans Are Dragging Chelsea Blackwell for Other Reasons, Too

Blackwell does seem to have a lot of fans, based on the popularity of her TikToks, but she also has a fair amount of people who don’t care for her — or how she handled herself on the show.

After watching Blackwell’s interactions with Presnell, many fans took to Instagram to share their thoughts about her.

“She is the clear definition of why it’s so important to love yourself first before you jump in a relationship with someone. It’s so cringy to watch,” one person commented on the official “Love Is Blind” Instagram page.

“This woman urgently needs THERAPY,” someone else said.

“She nags so much, she whines, very needy and Jimmy is right she’s clingy. Her insecurities are suffocating. Jimmy is not innocent but I cringe every time she starts these unnecessary arguments placing blame on him n creating narratives via her insecurities… ugh… how many times a day do you need to be kissed and told ‘I love you’… she needs therapy. Why does she need sooooo much validation. She’s going to push him away,” another fan added.

